Emma Koch’s push for state qualification fell short in the Class 5A, Region IV tournament on Thursday at The Golf Club of Texas in San Antonio.
The Victoria East junior entered the day four shots back of the third and final state qualification after shooting an 8-over 80 in the first round.
She struggled on the par-72 course in the second round, shooting 14-over to bring her two-day total to 166.
She finished in a three-way tie with Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Kieli Saenz and Sharyland’s Carolina Tirado.
Koch had one birdie and five pars in her final round.
Alamo Heights won the team title after Lindsey Lee shot rounds of 70 and 77. Veterans Memorial placed third.
Palacios’ Delgado wins regional, Goliad girls qualify for state
Palacios’ Audrey Delgado made it seem easy at the Class 3A, Region IV tournament in Kerrville.
Delgado shot rounds of 76 and 74 to win the regional title at Scott Schreiner Golf Course.
She edged out San Antonio Great Hearts Monte Vista’s Lauren Forster by two strokes to claim the crown. Forster shot a final-round 2-under 70 to put some pressure on Delgado.
The Goliad girls golf team rallied to drop 24 strokes from its total on the first day, shooting a team score of 406 to finish third and qualify for state.
The Tigerettes entered Thursday eight strokes behind Blanco.
Abby Yanta shot rounds of 89 and 81 to lead the way for Goliad. Kailyn Wendel dropped five strokes to shoot 105 on the second day and finish as the Tigerettes’ second lowest player.
Alyssa Rawlins made the biggest improvement for Goliad, shooting rounds of 119 and 104.
Yorktown, Shiner, Falls City golfers qualify for state
The Yorktown boy’s golf team is heading to the state tournament after a third-place finish at the Class 2A, Region IV tournament Monday and Tuesday at Lozano Golf Course in Corpus Christi.
Drew Alexander led the field after shooting a 1-over-par 73 on the first day. It was the lowest score on the first day of the tournament.
He shot 8-over in the second round to finish third after losing a playoff with Goldthwaite’s Cole Hermesmeyer.
Cameron Willis shaved 21 strokes off his game between rounds to shoot 87 and finish as Yorktown’s second-lowest player and help the Wildcats to a total of 768.
The Wildcats will be represented at state by Alexander, Willis, Dalton Eckhardt, Trent Forester and Konnor Sullivan.
Shiner finished fourth and missed state qualification as a team with a two-day total of 770.
Shiner's Bech Bishop qualified as the third and final medalist with rounds of 90 and 90 to finish 36-over.
Falls City’s Jaxson Pipes qualified as the first medalist with rounds of 78 and 81 to finish fourth overall.
During the girl’s tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Weimar’s Taylor Smith and Flatonia’s Jordan Ponewash qualified for the state tournament as individuals.
Smith shot rounds of 89 and 90 to advance, while Ponewash shot 93 and 94 during her two rounds.
Shiner finished fourth as a team with a two-day score of 837, 62 strokes behind third-place Goldthwaite.
Calhoun makes improvement in final round
The Sandies were able to shave 22 strokes off their first round to shoot a team score of 437 on the final day of the Class 4A, Region IV tournament at The Club at Colony Creek.
Audrey Winemiller shot consecutive rounds of 106 to finish in a tie for 45th.
Caedyn Boerm had the best day for Calhoun, shooting a 98 after opening the tournament with a 121.
Hondo’s Mallory Matthews won the individual title with rounds of 71 and 73. Fredericksburg won the team title at 127-over.
