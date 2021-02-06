Emma Koch had never faced the kind of pressure she was under Saturday.
The Victoria East sophomore faced a playoff match against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial's Anissa Farias after both finished tied for first place at the Lauren Johnson Tournament at Victoria Country Club.
As Koch walked up the par-3 12th fairway to start the playoff, she tried to compose herself.
"When I got to the tee box I was hoping I wouldn't have to hit first," Koch said. "Whenever I had to hit first I didn't like it at all because I was curious to see how nervous she was too. I was shaking the whole time. It's just something I had never done before."
Koch was short on her approach shot but chipped and hit a par putt to stay alive for a second hole in the playoff, but bogeyed the second playoff hole. Coming in second after Farias made par.
"I'm really most disappointed in myself for letting it get to a playoff," Koch said. "I had three double-bogeys on the front nine and one of them was just because I was so upset about the other two that I ended up four-putting. That's something that I know better than to let happen. That stuck with me through the back-nine and I just really struggled to make my putts today."
Anissa Farias took home first place while Veterans Memorial's Viviana Farias came in third place.
West's Kadie Udd came into the final round in seventh place, but fell down the leaderboard after shooting 105 on the final day.
"I was definitely in my head a lot more today than I was yesterday," Udd said. "I had a lot more people watching me today and that pressure got the better of me. I just need to work on just taking a step back, breathe and take each shot and not let myself get too worried about it."
Veterans Memorial took home first place as a team while Round Rock McNeil came in second, East came in third, West Columbia came in fourth and West finished fifth.
"It's very good competition," said East head coach Mike Smith. "Veterans is good and McNeil is always good and it shows them what to expect in our district and regional tournaments. It was a really good and fun tournament."
Despite coming in second and East coming in third, Koch is confident as the team continues to prepare for the district tournament.
"We came pretty close today but missed what we wanted to do by a few strokes," Koch said. "As a team we just need to continue to work on lowering our scores. For myself I just need to be more consistent. I want to be in the low 70's and I just have to keep working on getting lower and lower and make sure that I'm ready for district because I really want to compete at state."
