VISD Golf Tournament
Buy Now

Victoria East’s Emma Koch chips a ball during the VISD Golf Tournament at The Club at Colony Creek.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

Emma Koch leads the Lauren Johnson Tournament after the first round, shooting a 75 on the first day. 

Koch, a senior at Victoria East who was the co-MVP of District 30-5A last season, has a two shot lead heading into the tournament's final day.

Katie Udd sits in seventh place at the tournament for Victoria West after a round of 85 and Amer Short is tied for eighth after shooting 87.

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial sits in first place as a team after the first day with a shot total of 327. East's "Gold" team is tied for second with a total of 366, West's "A" team is in fifth with a total of 401, East's "Red" Team is in seventh at a score of 416 and East's "Black" team is in ninth with a score of 514.

Haley Beckner and Allison Casal are both in the top 20 for East while Laney Glass and Kenzy Sneath are both also in the top 20 for West.

Following are the results from the first round of the Lauren Johnson Tournament.

Individual

1. Emma Koch, Victoria East "Gold" 75

2. Kieli Saenz, Corpus Veterans Memorial 77

3. Anissa Farias, Corpus Veterans Memorial 79

T4 Jordan Davis, McNeil 80

T4 Viviana Farias, Corpus Veterans Memorial 80

6. Kaityln Canales, IWA 82

7. Katie Udd, Victoria West "A" 85

T8. Amber Short, Victoria East "Gold" 87

T8. Victoria Dittman, IWA 87

10. Allie Damborsky, West Columbia 88

11 Alexis Presley, West Columbia 90

12 Mia Beaudion, Corpus Veterans Memorial 91

T13 Katie Lusby, McNeil 93

T13 Brinley Hardwick, West Columbia 93

T13 Sujae Lee, McNeil 93

16 Claire Kondra, West Columbia 95

17 Haley Beckner, Victoria East "Red" 96

18 Allison Casal, Victoria East "Gold" 98

19 Laney Glass, Victoria West "A" 100

20 Kenzy Sneath, Victoria East "Red" 102

21. Azelie Gonzales, Corpus Christi Miller 104

22. Nicola Kallenbach, McNeil 105

T23 Emily Thigpen, Victoria West "A" 106

T23 Dallas Smith, Victoria East "Gold" 106

T25 Elizabeth Alexander, West Columbia, 107

T25 Kendall Westervelt, McNeil 107

27. Madison Christiansen, Victoria East "Red" 108

28. Miranda Martinez, Corpus Veterans Memorial 109

T29 Corinn Wallner, Victoria East "Red" 110

T29 Samantha Vigil, Victoria West "A" 110

31. Amber Buentello, Victoria East "Red" 112

32. Elizabeth Johnson, West Columbia - Ind. 114

33. Eliana Sciba, Victoria West "A", 118

T34. Caleigh Debord, Victoria West "B" 119

T34 Abigail Ramon, Corpus Christi Miller 119

T34 Laney Atkinson, Victoria East "Black" 119

T34 Mallory Ozuna, Victoria East "Gold" 119

38. Anna Kretsinger, IWA 120

39. Kam Richter, Victoria East "Black" 123

40. Jessica Podrebrac, IWA 125

41. Jolie Lambert, Victoria East "Black" 132

42. Addison Franka, Victoria West "B" 134

T43 Audry Belvin, Victoria East "Black" 140

T43 Cianna Salazar, Corpus Christi Miller 140

45. Kristiana Garza, Corpus Christi Miller, 148

Team

1. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 327

T2 West Columbia, 366

T2 Victoria East "Gold”, 366

4. McNeil, 371

5. Victoria West "A", 401

6. IWA, 414

7. Victoria East "Red", 416

8. Corpus Christi Miller, 511

9. Victoria East "Black", 514

Recommended For You


Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at 361-580-6576 or at ttyre@vicad.com or @tylertyre.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism. I love to use the medium of sports to tell peoples stories.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.