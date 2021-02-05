Emma Koch leads the Lauren Johnson Tournament after the first round, shooting a 75 on the first day.
Koch, a senior at Victoria East who was the co-MVP of District 30-5A last season, has a two shot lead heading into the tournament's final day.
Katie Udd sits in seventh place at the tournament for Victoria West after a round of 85 and Amer Short is tied for eighth after shooting 87.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial sits in first place as a team after the first day with a shot total of 327. East's "Gold" team is tied for second with a total of 366, West's "A" team is in fifth with a total of 401, East's "Red" Team is in seventh at a score of 416 and East's "Black" team is in ninth with a score of 514.
Haley Beckner and Allison Casal are both in the top 20 for East while Laney Glass and Kenzy Sneath are both also in the top 20 for West.
Following are the results from the first round of the Lauren Johnson Tournament.
Individual
1. Emma Koch, Victoria East "Gold" 75
2. Kieli Saenz, Corpus Veterans Memorial 77
3. Anissa Farias, Corpus Veterans Memorial 79
T4 Jordan Davis, McNeil 80
T4 Viviana Farias, Corpus Veterans Memorial 80
6. Kaityln Canales, IWA 82
7. Katie Udd, Victoria West "A" 85
T8. Amber Short, Victoria East "Gold" 87
T8. Victoria Dittman, IWA 87
10. Allie Damborsky, West Columbia 88
11 Alexis Presley, West Columbia 90
12 Mia Beaudion, Corpus Veterans Memorial 91
T13 Katie Lusby, McNeil 93
T13 Brinley Hardwick, West Columbia 93
T13 Sujae Lee, McNeil 93
16 Claire Kondra, West Columbia 95
17 Haley Beckner, Victoria East "Red" 96
18 Allison Casal, Victoria East "Gold" 98
19 Laney Glass, Victoria West "A" 100
20 Kenzy Sneath, Victoria East "Red" 102
21. Azelie Gonzales, Corpus Christi Miller 104
22. Nicola Kallenbach, McNeil 105
T23 Emily Thigpen, Victoria West "A" 106
T23 Dallas Smith, Victoria East "Gold" 106
T25 Elizabeth Alexander, West Columbia, 107
T25 Kendall Westervelt, McNeil 107
27. Madison Christiansen, Victoria East "Red" 108
28. Miranda Martinez, Corpus Veterans Memorial 109
T29 Corinn Wallner, Victoria East "Red" 110
T29 Samantha Vigil, Victoria West "A" 110
31. Amber Buentello, Victoria East "Red" 112
32. Elizabeth Johnson, West Columbia - Ind. 114
33. Eliana Sciba, Victoria West "A", 118
T34. Caleigh Debord, Victoria West "B" 119
T34 Abigail Ramon, Corpus Christi Miller 119
T34 Laney Atkinson, Victoria East "Black" 119
T34 Mallory Ozuna, Victoria East "Gold" 119
38. Anna Kretsinger, IWA 120
39. Kam Richter, Victoria East "Black" 123
40. Jessica Podrebrac, IWA 125
41. Jolie Lambert, Victoria East "Black" 132
42. Addison Franka, Victoria West "B" 134
T43 Audry Belvin, Victoria East "Black" 140
T43 Cianna Salazar, Corpus Christi Miller 140
45. Kristiana Garza, Corpus Christi Miller, 148
Team
1. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 327
T2 West Columbia, 366
T2 Victoria East "Gold”, 366
4. McNeil, 371
5. Victoria West "A", 401
6. IWA, 414
7. Victoria East "Red", 416
8. Corpus Christi Miller, 511
9. Victoria East "Black", 514
