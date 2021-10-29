Over 90 high school golfers competed on Day 1 of the VISD Fall Classic at The Club at Colony Creek.
Victoria East leads the girls teams at +112, eight strokes ahead of second place Flour Bluff.
The Victoria West red and silver teams are third and fourth respectively.
East's Emma Koch shot 83 on the first day to lead all girls golfers.
West's Katie Udd is tied for fifth place with a 101 first round.
Kingsville led the boys teams at +35, five strokes ahead of second place Gregory-Portland. Flour Bluff is in third place.
The Victoria West Red team is in fifth place, while the West Grey team is in ninth.
The Victoria East boys' Gold and Black teams are in seventh and eighth places respectively.
Kingsville's Grant Garza and G-P's Broc Talamantez are tied for first place with a 78 first round.
West's Wade Patek is 11th after shooting 84. East's JR Gips is 20th after shooting 89.
For full results go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or Advosports.com.
