SAN ANTONIO — Victoria East’s Emma Koch came within one shot of advancing to the Class 5A golf state tournament.
Koch was the only Lady Titan competing at the Class 5A, Region IV tournament at the Hyatt Hill Country Club and was in a hole after shooting 91 on the first day.
Koch came back and shot 83 on Day 2, including a double eagle on the last hole, a par 5. It gave Koch a total of 174 over the two days.
The top three teams and the top three medalists outside of those teams advance to the state tournament.
S.A. Alamo Heights, Boerne Champion and Cedar Park finished 1-3 as a team, but Sharyland Pioneer’s Kaylee Cruz shot 173 to take the final qualifying spot as an individual.
Koch will be saved as an alternate for the Class 5A state tournament should one of the individual qualifiers have to drop out. The tournament will be on May 10-11 at the White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.
