Emma Koch hasn’t felt like herself the last few days.
The East junior golfer has been battling a sinus infection, forcing her to miss valuable time in class and on the course.
Koch told her mother on Monday she felt as if she was operating at 55%. It was the first day of the two-day District 29-5A tournament at The Club at Colony Creek.
She went on to shoot a 13-over-par 84 to open the tournament and sat sixth entering the final day.
Battling the same illness that drained her, along with sustained winds of 20 mph, Koch rallied to shoot 83 on Day 2, finishing fourth overall and qualifying for regionals a second consecutive year as the first individual not on the regional qualifying teams.
“It feels great after the series of unfortunate events that have gotten me here,” Koch said. “I practiced three straight days before Monday because I was sick the whole time. I’ve been preparing for district for two months now, and then to have the two weeks off and no practice. To come in and still qualify, I’m extremely happy. But I know I have to buckle down and practice to get ready for regionals.”
Koch’s 83 was the second-best round of the day, and the only score that improved during the blustery second day.
Growing up playing the Colony Creek track, the junior was able to anticipate her next move in the adverse conditions. She closed the tournament 2-over on the final six holes.
“Every shot, you’ve got to prepare for the wind,” Koch said. “Some holes, it’s a two-club wind. Others, it’s a three-club wind. So, every shot, I just had to focus and go through my whole process.”
Koch will be the lone Victoria representative at the Class 5A, Region IV tournament at The Golf Club of Texas in San Antonio on April 20.
“It’s much more suited to her game,” said East coach Mike Smith. “There’s some holes there where she can really score. I know she’s going to be ready and she’s going to give it her best shot.”
Missing out
Koch was almost joined at The Golf Club of Texas by fellow East golfer JR Gips and West’s Wade Patek.
Gips (89) entered Tuesday one stroke behind Corpus Christi Moody’s Joe Morales, who occupied the final individual regional qualifying spot.
Gips gained two strokes from his Day 1 total and fell to 13th on the leaderboard.
Patek, who shot an opening round 92, shaved six strokes off his first day to fire an 86 to close the tournament.
He finished five strokes back of regional qualifier Marcus Rosales from Corpus Christi Caroll and tied with Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Advait Modak for the first alternate position to regionals.
Modak prevailed over Patek in a one-hole playoff.
Top of the leaderboard
Gregory-Portland won the boys team title with a two-day score of 639. G-P’s Hayden Hardwick won the individual title with rounds of 74 and 76.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial shot a team score of 656 to win the girls team title. Veterans Memorial’s Anissa Farias shot rounds of 75 and 84 to win the girls individual title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.