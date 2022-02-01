Victoria East’s Emma Koch knows what the annual Lauren Johnson Memorial Tournament means.
It was started to honor Lauren Johnson, the daughter of former Victoria High coach Ben Johnson, who was killed in a car crash on Aug. 12, 1998, days before she was set to begin her college career at Tyler Junior College.
Koch, now a junior, was in seventh grade when she was first exposed to the tournament, the same year she began practicing with the high school team.
“I was told why we do it, why it’s a memorial golf tournament, and I’ve always taken it very seriously,” Koch said. “I feel like it’s one of the most important tournaments I play all year aside from district. I feel the reason we do it, the work we put into it, it’s for a good cause.
“She was one of our girls. Even though I never knew her, I know her story. My mom taught with her mom. I’ve always seen her as an East golf girl. That’s why it’s so important to me that we play well every year.”
This year marks the tournaments 23rd year of existence, with play starting at 8 a.m. Friday at The Club at Colony Creek, and 8 a.m. Saturday at Victoria Country Club.
East coach Mike Smith feels a sense of pride knowing that Johnson’s impact is still reaching players in Victoria ISD more than two decades later.
“It means a lot because (Johnson) was just a special young lady,” Smith said. “She was just a great, great kid. The tournament is a way of honoring her and all the things she stood for.”
Koch has finished fifth and second in two appearances at the Lauren Johnson.
She lost in a two-hole playoff to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Anissa Farias in 2021. Koch held a two-stroke lead after the first day.
With wins at both the Victoria ISD Fall Classic and Victoria West tournament under her belt this season, Koch is ready to take on her competition. The Lady Titans won each tournament, as well.
She feels a solid team showing at the Lauren Johnson could springboard the Lady Titans to regionals and possibly state.
“I think we’re very capable of it this year,” Koch said. “We’ve been practicing a lot. I’ve been practicing a lot and I know I’m very capable. For the Lauren Johnson, I know there’s many schools coming. So, it’ll give us a good look as to what to expect for district and regionals.”
Smith has seen Koch’s progress since she was in middle school.
Smith thinks this is the year Koch can reach her first state tournament. She missed by one stroke last year.
“The thing that stands out the most about Emma is her commitment to the game,” Smith said. “Not only her, but her parents. It’s a family thing. She plays in out of town tournaments two or three times a month on her own. Just how much she loves the game really stands out to me and the fact that she does everything possible to make herself as good as she can be. So hopefully, one day she’ll be playing at the next level.”
Battling the elements
The weather forecast for the 23rd annual Lauren Johnson Memorial Tournament is bleak.
An arctic cold front is slated to push through Victoria between Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of rain. The forecasted lows for Friday and Saturday are 30 and 26 degrees Fahrenheit.
If The Club at Colony Creek and Victoria Country Club do not give the OK to play, the tournament could be postponed.
“It seems like every year, one day of the Lauren Johnson has adverse weather,” Smith said. “But this year, it may be the worst it’s ever been. We’re looking at temperatures possibly in the 20s to start the day on Friday. We can’t play in the 20s because we would ruin the greens. If we get approved by the courses to play, we’re going to sure try to do it.”
Koch is focused on keeping a level head with tough weather conditions looming.
Knowing the ball will play completely differently in the cold, mental fortitude is what Koch believes to be the key to success.
“It’s very crucial,” Koch said. “On top of the cold, it’s been raining a lot and it’s supposed to continue to rain. It’s going to be super wet and soggy. On top of the ball not traveling as far in the cold, it also won’t run out as much with the rain, the wet fairways and greens.”
