Four years ago, before attending Victoria East, Emma Koch was entered in a South Texas PGA event at The Club at Colony Creek.
She was paired with a golfer from Round Rock and thought nothing of it, other than she was good competition.
Koch wanted to know why she drove all the way from the Austin area for that tournament.
“I asked her why she was down here because Round Rock is a far way to drive to little old Victoria,” Koch said. “She told me she was down here for a practice round for the Lauren Johnson.”
As an eighth grader, Koch was set to play in the same field as her newfound friend, Round Rock McNeil’s Jordan Davis. They have now been paired together in the last four Lauren Johnson tournaments.
“Obviously we’ve had that connection,” Davis said. “It’s carried on for four years to now. It’s really awesome. We love coming down here and playing together. It’s very, very unique because we don’t see each other often.”
The two are teeing off together for the last time at Victoria’s top high school golf tournament this weekend as Davis competes in her senior season.
After playing together for almost half a decade, it’s easy for Koch to forget they’re not the same age.
“I’m very upset it’s her senior year,” Koch said with a laugh. “I always forget it is because I’m a junior and I always think we’re the same age. It’s very sad this is going to be her last Lauren Johnson tournament. We were talking about it and this is her last one.”
Davis holds the edge on Koch by one stroke in the 2022 Lauren Johnson at Colony Creek after 18 holes with an opening round 5-over-par 76. Davis sits third on the leaderboard with Koch and St. Joseph’s Harper Edwards tied for fourth.
Koch struggled to get rhythm early, bogeying two of the first three holes she played. She took five bogeys on the back nine to shoot 38 before making the turn to the front.
Birdies on the first and second holes and pars on the next two had the junior eyeing a potential under-par score and maybe top spot on the leaderboard.
She then took a triple-bogey on the par-4 seventh, and double-bogey on the par-5 to finish 3-over on the front. After each bogey, she rallied for a par on the next hole.
“I used to struggle with those mental blocks with golf and I’ve gotten a lot better with them,” Koch said. “It’s not going to bother me at all. I’ve kind of developed my own ways to keep me from psyching myself out.”
But as the group of leaders walked off the ninth green following their round, Koch had a clear message for her friend.
“The last thing I told her coming off nine was I’m coming for her,” Koch said. “We laughed it off.”
Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy's Kaitlyn Canales shot a 3-under 68 to lead after Day 1.
Blistering pace
Koch’s group featured the top five in the girls field at the Lauren Johnson once the first round was said and done.
The group consisting of Koch, Edwards, Davis, Canales and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Anissa Farias averaged 74.6 after their first rounds.
They were the only ones to shoot rounds under 80 on the first day.
“I’ve told many people that today was insane,” Koch said. “I can’t remember the last time I played in a group that competitive.”
Canales ended the day as the girls leader, shooting a 3-under 68 to hold a seven-stroke lead over Farias. Veterans Memorial sits atop the team leaderboard at 33-over, 22 strokes ahead of McNeil.
Canales, a senior, picked up five birdies and an eagle on her scorecard to counter four bogeys. She showcased plenty of length off the tee all day, including nearly driving the 426-yard, par-5 eighth
“I’ve just been working on strength in my lower body,” Canales said. “That’s something my coach has really worked on with lessons focusing on the core and lower body.”
Gregory-Portland held the team lead for the boys at 26-over through the first day. G-P’s Hayden Hardwick shot a 2-over 73 to take a three-stroke lead on the first day.
West boys fighting elements
Things got tough for the West boys as the sun peeked from behind the clouds and the wind kicked up around 11 a.m.
Caleb Reinecke, Jackson Crocker and Wade Patek each opened the tournament with an 85.
Reinecke and Patek are familiar with the track at Colony Creek, so their 14-over performance left them with plenty to be desired.
“The wind was really bad and I messed up the putting, the easy stuff,” Reinecke said. “If I can figure out my putting and use better clubs off the tees, I’ll be good.”
Crocker’s 85 was a landmark for him, though.
Entering the tournament, he and coach John Schaller set a goal for 80 after shooting north of 85 most of the year. Now the Warriors feel there’s a chance to make regionals with his newfound game.
“That’s huge,” Reinecke said. “I was telling Wade we might have to qualify as individuals. Then Jackson came and shot an 85, which we had no idea he would do. That’s huge. Now we have a chance.”
The East boys finished the first day in eighth place at +80. Freshman Connor Brown shot a career-best 87 to lead the way.
The West girls finished ninth after the first day. Laney Glass shot 29-over as West’s low scorer.
