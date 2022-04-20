SAN ANTONIO — Victoria East’s Emma Koch opened her state qualification bid by shooting an 8-over-par 80 during the first round of the Class 5A, Region IV golf tournament at The Golf Club of Texas on Wednesday.
The junior sits in a three-way tie for 13th with Marble Falls’ Maddie Deberard and Alamo Heights’ Kat Salisbury.
Koch is four strokes behind the third and final individual qualifying spot, which is held by Cedar Park’s Briana Lemaire at 4-over.
Koch finished her first nine at 1-over 37, picking up birdies on the par-5 13th and par-3 15th.
The junior struggled after the turn, taking double bogey and bogey on the first and second holes to move to 4-over at the time.
After pars on the third and fourth holes, Koch had a double bogey on the par-5 fifth and a bogey on the par-3 sixth.
Alamo Heights occupied the top three spots on the individual leaderboard, with Lindsey Lee shooting 2-under to lead the field.
The Mules’ Blue team shot a team score of 5-over 294 to lead the way. Alamo Heights Gold was second at 32-over.
