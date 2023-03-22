Emma Koch has traveled many miles in order to sharpen her golf game.

From city to city and even out of the state, the Victoria East senior has been chauffeured by her parents, Carl and Maggie Koch, with the hopes of having it pay off in a college offer.

“We, for the last six years, have traveled almost every weekend to every other weekend,” Emma Koch said. “I played twice a week in the summer in Houston, San Antonio, Austin. We’ve gone out of state once. There’s no way that I would be in the position I am today without my parents.”

The miles paid off for Koch, who made her commitment to play golf at the University of St. Thomas in Houston on Wednesday in the Victoria East gym.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” said East head coach Mike Smith. “The fact that she’s going to be playing golf for four more years is just a tribute to all of the hard work that she’s put in and her parents put in. It’s definitely been a family thing with them.”

Koch has made the regional tournament two out of her three seasons at East, with the only year she missed being the COVID year.

Koch received other offers, and even considered going to Palm Beach Atlantic University in Florida, but ultimately chose St. Thomas due to its proximity to the coaches that she’s been working with in her high school career.

“What stood out about St. Thomas for me was that both of my swing coaches are based out of Houston, and so is my sports psychologist,” she said. “I think that I’m going to see my game grow a lot next year and I’m going to grow as a player.”