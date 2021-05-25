Victoria East senior baseball player Marquis Kuykendall was late getting started on his college recruitment process.
Kuykendall went to a handful of camps to show off his skills and athleticism, catching the eye of NAIA Wiley College in Marshall.
Kuykendall made his commitment to the Wildcats official with a ceremony at the East library on Tuesday.
"Ever since I started playing baseball, it's always been a dream of mine to go up to the next step and play college baseball and hopefully move on after that," Kuykendall said. "When I step onto the field with my guys, there's always energy. I really love that, and it sparked me to pursue this."
Kuykendall also played football and basketball at East, but baseball was always his main sport.
A historically Black, liberal arts college, Wiley's history impressed Kuykendall upon visiting the campus.
"I really liked the culture at the school," Kuykendall said. "I liked the fan base, the coaches there, the school. And I really liked when I went to go visit, I got to learn about the culture of the school, the Black culture and all that stuff, and I really loved it."
Kuykendall's commitment adds extra meaning as he is continuing a family legacy after his father, Marion Kuykendall, played college baseball at Texas Southern.
His father was one of two players Kuykendall aspired to be like; the other being Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout.
"Hopefully I can play and start," Kuykendall said. "I just want to get to know my teammates, mainly just be focused, don't do anything bad and hopefully it will turn out to be a good season."
Kuykendall batted .278 as a senior with 15 hits, 11 RBI, eight runs, three doubles and three stolen bases.
Kuykendall was one of three seniors who started almost every game for the Titans' baseball team. All three have now signed or committed to play college baseball.
"It's just very rewarding, and it's a special day for our program and the families of those players and a testament of what they brought to our program and how they ran with a torch and set out a goal and worked every day to go achieve it," said East head coach Wes Kolle. "It's so rewarding as a coach to be able to see them check that off their list and to continue their baseball career and academic career at the next level."
Kolle believes Kuykendall can come in and make an impact right away, now that he can focus specifically on training for baseball.
"He can go up there and compete right away for a starting spot," Kolle said. "No doubt he can play all three outfield positions. He's got a live arm, can cover some ground, and I think he can fit anywhere in the outfield and hopefully hit in the middle of their lineup and have a great career there."
