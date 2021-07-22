UHV baseball coach Terry Puhl announced the commitment of junior college transfer and Victoria East grad Caleb Longoria on Thursday.
Longoria, who graduated from East in 2019, transfers to UHV after earning his associates degree from Blinn College.
Longoria played football for the Buccaneers and was named to the Don Wilhelm athletic director’s honor roll.
A two-sport athlete in high school, Longoria now turns his attention back to baseball.
“I’m inspired to be the best at whatever I do and I believe UHV has what it takes to help me unlock my full potential,” Longoria said on making his commitment to UHV.
Longoria plans to study kinesiology, with an ambition to work in a sports related field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.