Malakai Garza is staying local.

The Victoria East senior committed to Victoria College’s track and field and cross country programs on Thursday in the Victoria East gym.

“It feels amazing. It’s been a dream for a while,” he said. “It just feels real good to put the pen to the paper finally.”

As to why the senior chose to stay in the city, a lot had to do with Joshua Smith, the head coach of both sports.

“The atmosphere and coach Smith,” Garza reasons were for committing. “Coach Smith is a really hard worker, he always shows us hard work and he’s going to push us all to be the best and that’s what I want.”

This upcoming season will be the first year for Victoria College’s track and field program and East boys track and field coach Tyler Eblen thinks Garza can offer a lot to it.

“I think he’s going to be able to bring some experience from the events that he did in high school,” Eblen said. “Anytime you get a chance to be a part of a new program starting that’s always exciting.”

Garza has been competing in both sports for six years, but has improved greatly from the eyes of East cross country head coach Jennifer Gantt since he started at the school.

“From where he started to where he is now the work ethic has grown,” Gantt said. “Obviously the speed, endurance, everything has just come along. He’s a hard worker, he’s very coachable and he’s a student of the sport.”