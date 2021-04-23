CYPRESS — Victoria East's Adrian Martinez and Beeville's Mikaitlyn Anderson both fell short in their championship bids at the Class 5A, state wrestling tournament.
Martinez wrestled in the boys 113 pound division and was pinned by A&M Consolidated's Davin Wood in his opening match.
In the consolation bracket, Martinez pinned PSJA Southwest's Steve Juarez in the first match but fell to Burleson Centennial's Wesley Goleman in the second round.
Anderson wrestled in the girls 215 pound division and was pinned by Princeton's Emma Lozada in her opening match.
In the consolation bracket, Anderson pinned Buda Hays Johnson's Breanna Salgado in the first match but was pinned by Houston Kashmere's Samyra Thomas in the second match.
Full results can be found at www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1619234522682&pageName=
