Victoria and Beeville wrestlers competed at the Region IV-5A championships in Austin on Saturday.
Victoria East’s Adrian Martinez won the boys 113 pound regional wrestling title. Martinez defeated Leander Glenn’s Hunter Camp via injury to win the title and advance to the Class 5A state wrestling championships.
East's Geovannie Trevino placed fourth in the 152 pound division, falling to Dripping Springs' Jefferson Guerrero in the third place match.
On the girls side, Beeville's Mikaitlyn Anderson defeated Corpus Christi King's Milana Vega 4-0 to win the 215 pound title.
East's Larissa Velazquez placed fourth in the 95 pound division, falling 19-3 to Sharyland's Andrea Rubio in the third place match.
Beeville's Chasey Oglesby placed sixth in the 110 pound division, falling 4-2 to Rio Grande City's Emma Benavides in the fifth place match.
The Class 5A state wrestling championships will be held on April 23 and 24 at the Berry Center in Cypress.
