Adrian Martinez was not even sure he wanted to wrestle when he started school at Victoria East.
Martinez had watched professional fighters Nick and Nate Diaz and was interested in getting into mixed martial arts. Yet it wasn't until his sophomore year that he gave wrestling a try.
Now a senior, Martinez is heading to the Class 5A state tournament after becoming the first East wrestler to win a regional wrestling title.
"That felt cool," Martinez said. "I didn't even know, I was surprised. One of my teachers told me during class. I was like 'For real?' It's a record nobody can break. It's not a timed record or anything."
After winning the district meet, Martinez, wrestling in the 113 pound division, faced off with Leander Glenn's Hunter Camp in the regional final.
Martinez controlled the match and took Camp down right away, getting his opponent frustrated to the point where he slammed Martinez.
Camp injured himself in the process and Martinez was declared the winner as a result.
"It felt good but at the same time I was disappointed that it wasn't a full match cause I was winning the match," Martinez said. "It ended early, he did a bad move."
Regardless, Martinez accomplished history for himself and the school as he earned his first trip to the state tournament and became head coach Kerry Iannazzo's 50th state qualifier.
"He's been working really really hard and every year he keeps getting better and better," Iannazzo said. "This year he came out and he had a mission. He wanted to win district and I told him very simply that if he worked as hard as he could and he made weight he could do it. And he did. He's one of our hardest workers as you can tell."
The state tournament is being held at the Berry Center in Cypress on Friday and Saturday; the same venue as the 2020 state championships, the final championships before the COVID-19 outbreak.
"It feels crazy," Martinez said. "It looks like a coliseum. It'll feel good to know things are going back to normal."
Martinez has competed at the Berry Center before, but the state tournament will be the first time seeing wrestlers from Houston and North Texas as athletes stayed in their regions throughout the season.
With only the top three from each region advancing, virtually everyone competing is a champion.
"It's like a monster tournament," Iannazzo said. "We've just got to get after it. I have no idea what we're going to go into. You just take your chances. We don't know how good they are, how bad they are, we know nothing."
Martinez will be accompanied by East wrestlers Geovannie Trevino (152 pounds) and Larissa Velazquez (95) who will be traveling as alternates after placing fourth at the regional tournament.
"I'm really excited to see Adrian wrestle and compete," Trevino said. "It's his senior year, I'm proud of him, he's come a long way. We joined wrestling together and we've both grown levels from where we first began and even though I don't get to wrestle with him it's still going to be really fun to be able to go out there and support him."
For Martinez, he is staying focused on the one constant factor in all his success.
"Same as before, I've got to make weight," Martinez said.
NOTE: Beeville's Mikaitlyn Anderson and Isiah Moorer will be competing in the girls 215 pound and boys 132 pound division respectively.
Anderson won the Region 4-5A title with a 4-0 decision over Corpus Christi King's Milana Vega.
Moorer won the third place match at regionals with a fall victory over Rio Grande City's Rene Trevino.
