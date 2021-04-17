Victoria East's Adrian Martinez won the boys 113 pound regional wrestling title at the Region IV-5A championships in Austin.
Martinez defeated Leander Glenn's Hunter Cramp to win the title and advance to the state wrestling championships.
The Class 5A state wrestling championships will be held on April 23 & 24 at the Berry Center in Cypress.
