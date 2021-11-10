Victoria East struggled as a team in 2021 as the Lady Titans went 10-18.
But regardless of opponent, outfielder Kelsey Perez and catcher Tal Evans always found ways to get on base.
On Wednesday, Perez and Evans, now seniors, signed their National Letters of Intent to play softball at Coastal Bend College and Nicholls State respectively.
“Honestly I’m just totally blessed to be here right now and where I’m at today,” Perez said. “With the seniors and juniors of a year or two ago, they get to play again, so it’s very limited on what college we can go to. But I’m just extremely grateful for this opportunity.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic taking away their sophomore seasons, Perez and Evans worked to become mentally stronger to help the Lady Titans every way they could.
Perez hit .385 with 17 RBIs and 23 runs and Evans hit .443 with 16 RBIs.
Both were named second team all-district in 29-5A and Perez was a Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A-6A All-Star.
“It’s been a process,” Evans said. “We all worked really hard together and I think the more we’ve grown as a team we all grow more individually since it’s not just me and I have my whole team with me.”
Perez — who plans to study kinesiology — wanted to stay close to home but was hesitant about Coastal Bend until she took a visit and liked the family atmosphere on the team.
“They stay on top of their work and their game and they also have fun with it,” Perez said. “It wasn’t so strict but they do the things that they need to do to get the work done.”
Evans was verbally committed to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, but looked at different options after head coach Kristen Zaleski stepped down.
Evans, who plans to study political science, took a visit to Nicholls State’s campus and fell in love with the school.
“Everyone there is a family,” Evans said. “The coaching staff made me feel so welcomed and so loved and so wanted that I knew if I went there I would want to be there and I would have a great time.”
Getting their college commitments out of the way has freed up Perez and Evans to enjoy their senior seasons and focus on winning games with the Lady Titans.
“Just have fun, that’s part of why they both wanted to do it early,” said East coach Melissa Buck. “They want to get to work there in the season and focus on winning some ballgames and not have to stress about the recruiting process or the visits or any of that while we’re busy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.