Victoria East's Kelsey Perez and Weimar's Skylar Heger have been selected to play in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Softball All-Star Game in July.
Perez has been named to the 5A-6A Blue Team after starting every game in centerfield for the Lady Titans as a junior.
Heger, a catcher, will play in the 1A-4A Red Team after helping Weimar to the Class 2A State Semifinals. As a junior she hit .545 with 81 RBI, 12 home runs, 21 doubles, earning District 29-2A Offensive Player of the Year honors.
The 1A-4A Softball Game will be played at 7 p.m. July 13. The 5A-6A game will be played at 7 p.m. on July 14. Both games will be played at the Workman Softball Complex in Arlington.
