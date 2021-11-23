Gallery: Victoria East vs. Beeville boys basketball
Beeville's Jo'sean Dembo drives towards the basket in game action against Victoria East in non-district action Tuesday afternoon in Victoria.
Andrew Reven of Beeville slices his way through the Victoria East defense to score a basket during non-district action in Victoria Tuesday afternoon.
Beeville Jones' Devin Smith lets the ball fly on this three point attempt which he converted during non-conference action Tuesday afternoon in Victoria.
Victoria East head basketball coach Michael Ellis communicates with his players during game action against Beeville Jones High School Tuesday afternoon in Victoria.
Rebounds were hard to come by in Tuesday's game. Beeville Jones' Andrew Reven and Victoria East's Fernando Pena tried to get control of the ball at the East gym.
Victoria East's Xzaebrin Jones fought off an attempt by Beeville Jones' Spencer Ford (34) and Jeryn Cano (00) to grab a rebound in Tuesday's non-district game in Victoria.
Brady Parker of Victoria East went high above everyone else on the floor to gather this rebound in game action against Beeville Jones Tuesday afternoon in Victoria.
Beeville Jones' Spencer Ford (34) had the inside track on getting this rebound during Tuesday's non-district game in Victoria.
Beeville Jones' head basketball coach Mark Belford (right) watches his team from the bench play Victoria East during Tuesday's non-district game in Victoria.
Victoria East was the site where the Titans played the Trojans of Beeville Jones High School Tuesday afternoon.
Victoria East's Fernando Pena drives down the court past Beeville's Victor Gonzales in game action Tuesday afternoon.
Victoria East's Brady Parker protects the ball to move past Beeville's Jeryn Cano in game action Tuesday afternoon in Victoria.
Thomas Vargas moves past Beeville's Hunter Pelitire in game action at the East gym Tuesday afternoon.
Beeville's Angel Alba battles Victoria East's Thomas Vargas during non-district game action Tuesday afternoon in Victoria.
East (3-2) jumped out to a 7-0 lead and led 26-6 after the first quarter.
Caden Williams hit two 3-pointers in the first as the Titans pressured Beeville (2-3) early, creating turnovers and running up the score.
Brady Parker led East with 16 points, while Fernando Pena and Nijahrell Prater has 12 each.
"Playing fast and playing hard and giving 110% so we can get everybody in and out," Prater said. "We were really working on passing and getting it back to the basics. Moving, getting set in defense and being disciplined."
The first quarter outburst carried the Titans through the rest of the game.
Jo'sean Dembo and Jeryn Cano led Beeville in scoring with nine and seven points each and Beeville managed to cut its deficit to 12 points in the third and fourth quarter.
But late 3-pointers from Parker and Trent Zappe, as well as nine free throws helped stretch East's lead.
"Effort's a big deal and I felt we came out flat in the first quarter and we were never able to catch up from that point," said Beeville coach Mark Belford. "We're just getting our kids back on the basketball court. So it's one of those things where it's gonna take a little bit of time."
East will next play at Gonzales on Tuesday before hosting the Crossroads Classic Tournament on Dec. 2-4.
Teams competing include El Campo, Calhoun, Bay City and Corpus Christi London.
"Everyday at practice we're going hard," Prater said. "Keep playing hard, keeping 100% focused on the little things. They're gonna build up to the big things for us."
Non-District
Victoria East 65, Beeville 41
Points: (E) Brady Parker 16, Leslie Clark 6, Braylin Vasquez 4, Fernando Pena 12, Eric Franklin 2, Nijahrell Prater 12, Caden Williams 8, Trent Zappe 5; (B) Jeryn Cano 7, Caleb Washington 3, Angel Alba 4, Jo'sean Dembo 9, Devin Smith 3, Victor Gonzales 3, Epimenio Campos 3, Andrew Reven 5, Ryley Rostietzky 1.
Halftime: East 32-16. 3-pointers: Williams 2, Parker, Zappe, Cano, Smith, Gonzales. Records: East 3-2; Beeville 2-3.
Peter is a Sports Reporter whose feature writing has been recognize by the APSE. A Houston native, Peter wrote for the Corpus Christi Caller-Times and freelanced for the Houston Chronicle and Austin-American Statesman before coming to Victoria.
