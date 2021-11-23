Victoria East was looking for a bounce back game after falling to West Oso on Monday.

The Titans hosted a Beeville team coming off a physical, 65-56 win over Alice and with most of its roster now back from football.

East pressured the Trojans early and forced 12 first-half turnovers as the Titans claimed a 65-41 win in non-district play.

"We knew we had a loss yesterday, so it made us work a little harder today to get the win," said East's TJ Vargas. "We were working as a team. Moving the ball and just working together."

East (3-2) jumped out to a 7-0 lead and led 26-6 after the first quarter.

Caden Williams hit two 3-pointers in the first as the Titans pressured Beeville (2-3) early, creating turnovers and running up the score.

Brady Parker led East with 16 points, while Fernando Pena and Nijahrell Prater has 12 each.

"Playing fast and playing hard and giving 110% so we can get everybody in and out," Prater said. "We were really working on passing and getting it back to the basics. Moving, getting set in defense and being disciplined."

The first quarter outburst carried the Titans through the rest of the game.

Jo'sean Dembo and Jeryn Cano led Beeville in scoring with nine and seven points each and Beeville managed to cut its deficit to 12 points in the third and fourth quarter.

But late 3-pointers from Parker and Trent Zappe, as well as nine free throws helped stretch East's lead.

"Effort's a big deal and I felt we came out flat in the first quarter and we were never able to catch up from that point," said Beeville coach Mark Belford. "We're just getting our kids back on the basketball court. So it's one of those things where it's gonna take a little bit of time."

East will next play at Gonzales on Tuesday before hosting the Crossroads Classic Tournament on Dec. 2-4.

Teams competing include El Campo, Calhoun, Bay City and Corpus Christi London.

"Everyday at practice we're going hard," Prater said. "Keep playing hard, keeping 100% focused on the little things. They're gonna build up to the big things for us."

Non-District

Victoria East 65, Beeville 41

Points: (E) Brady Parker 16, Leslie Clark 6, Braylin Vasquez 4, Fernando Pena 12, Eric Franklin 2, Nijahrell Prater 12, Caden Williams 8, Trent Zappe 5; (B) Jeryn Cano 7, Caleb Washington 3, Angel Alba 4, Jo'sean Dembo 9, Devin Smith 3, Victor Gonzales 3, Epimenio Campos 3, Andrew Reven 5, Ryley Rostietzky 1.

Halftime: East 32-16. 3-pointers: Williams 2, Parker, Zappe, Cano, Smith, Gonzales. Records: East 3-2; Beeville 2-3.

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.