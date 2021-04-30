Brandalyn Rice entered her freshman year at Victoria East intending to solely focus on volleyball.
However, East basketball coach Yulonda Wimbish-North had other ideas.
“When she first came here, she intended on being a volleyball player," Wimbish-North said. "She looked at me sideways when I asked her to play basketball. She began to embrace basketball. I’m excited to see her play at the next level.”
Rice will have the opportunity in the next school year after signing a letter of intent with Hill College on Friday at the East gym.
The 6-foot-1 Rice was a force under the basket for the Lady Titans, who advanced to the Class 5A regional quarterfinals and finished with a 20-5 record.
She averaged 20.3 points and 13 rebounds per game during her senior season.
She was a first-team selection on the All-District 29-5A squad.
“I’m very excited to play at Hill College next year, especially with the drive for the game I have,” Rice said.
Rice credits her coaches and family for helping her become a better player.
“My coaches have inspired me a lot," she said. "They have encouraged me to continue playing the game. My mom has encouraged my love for the game.” Rice said.
Hill College is located in Hillsboro and competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
