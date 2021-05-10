East's Ross commits to Tougaloo College

Victoria East only had five seniors on the 2021 baseball team.
Of those five, designated hitter and pitcher De'Everett Ross became the second to officially commit to play college baseball.
Ross committed to play at Tougaloo College in Jackson, Miss., to continue his athletic and academic career. He plans to study mathematics and physics to become an engineer.
"It's been a dream ever since I started young playing sports and everything," Ross said. "Football, baseball, basketball, all those. The main one I was really focused on for going somewhere was baseball because I just fell in love with the sport as soon as I started playing."
Tougaloo College is an NAIA school that competes in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference of the Mid South Region.
Ross was looking at a couple of schools, but Tougaloo offered him the chance to play and contribute right away.
"It's just like a family there," Ross said. "It's a real small school and the coaches are really involved with everything. They were able to help me every step of the way."
East head coach Wes Kolle first met Ross when he was playing Little League and by the time he was a freshman at East, Kolle knew he had a ball player.
As a senior, Ross had 12 hits, seven RBI and two doubles playing mostly DH with a handful of pitching appearances.
Kolle sees Ross' commitment to Tougaloo as something all his players can model.
"If you get a letter from somewhere or someone contacts you, do not write them off because maybe you haven't heard of the school," Kolle said. "That's why I'm so proud of De'Everett is that he's going off. He's leaving the friendly confines of Victoria East and Riverside Stadium and his family to go achieve a goal and a dream and live his life."
Ross cited moments from the East-Victoria West game as his favorite memories playing for the Titans.
Ross hit a three-run double against West on March 16 and was the winning pitcher against West in the VISD Tournament in 2020, the final game before the COVID-19 pandemic.
East struggled as a team in 2021 but Ross said he is excited to continue playing and make new memories in Mississippi.
"I hope I can go in there and start and play a big role and be a big factor in helping them win," Ross said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.