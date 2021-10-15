CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria East's Isabella Roth and Victoria West's Ashton Richter placed in the top 10 of the District 29-5A cross country meet on Friday.
Roth finished second in the girls varsity race with a time of 21:33.
Richter finished eighth in the boys varsity race in 18:34.
The East boys finished fifth as a team, West finished eighth.
The East and West girls had incomplete finishes as teams with two runners competing.
Corpus Christi Carroll won the girls team title. Gregory-Portland and Flour Bluff finished second and third.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial won the boys team title. Carroll was second and Gregory-Portland was third.
The top three teams and top 10 individuals advance to the Region IV-5A meet at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Dugan Stadium on Oct. 25.
For full results, go to www.vfitproductions.com.
