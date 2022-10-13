Victoria East senior Isabella Roth placed first in the District 29-5A cross country meet held at Dugan Track Stadium in Corpus Christi on Thursday.
Roth finished with a time of 20:57.70, qualifying for regionals for the fourth time in her high school career.
Also finishing in the top 20 was Victoria West's Cami Patek and Nadia Rodriguez.
On the boys side, West's Ashton Richter finished in fifth place with a time of 17:47.76 to qualify for regionals.
Two other local runners cracked the top 25 in West's Deacon Vasquez and East's Jesse Vasquez.