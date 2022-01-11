Emma Seiler didn’t wait for college coaches to find her. She went to them.
Playing in front of 50 coaches at the EXACT Camp in Denton this summer, Seiler, who plays goalkeeper at Victoria East, found time to pitch herself to coaches from University of the Ozarks.
By the end of the camp, she’d earned the opportunity to play at the NAIA school in Clarksville, Arkansas.
Seiler, who plans to study physical therapy, made it official with a signing ceremony at the East gym on Tuesday.
“Honestly it has just been so fast,” Seiler said. “I was content with playing only on JV when I was a freshman, and then I was on varsity. Then I was content playing only varsity and then people would tell me ‘You should play for college.’ Last year, I got thrown into this whole college recruitment thing and now I’m recruited. It’s been so quick and so fast and I’ve almost had no time to process it. But it’s just mostly excitement that I’m hopeful these next four years will be great.”
Seiler remains the only player East coach Misty Boenig has moved up from JV to varsity in the middle of a season.
It happened when both varsity goalkeepers were lost to injury right as the Lady Titans entered the 2019 playoffs.
Boenig looked to Seiler, then a freshman, and she took the job without fear, helping East to the Class 5A regional tournament before falling to San Antonio Alamo Heights by one-goal.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever had somebody that just plays with that much heart and gumption,” Boenig said. “It’s just a matter of, when she sets her mind to do something. She’s gonna do it. So at the point when she made a decision, ‘Hey, I’m gonna play in college,’ I knew it was gonna happen because that’s just the kind of kid she is.”
Seiler started on varsity the next three years and was named a team captain as a junior.
She’s seen the highs and lows from East making the regional tournament, to COVID-19 canceling playoffs, to missing the playoffs last season and now with hopes of making the playoffs in her senior year.
Through it all, Seiler grew from a timid, hard working player to the vocal leader for the Lady Titans’ defense.
“I’ve tried to really help with our dedication to the sport because it’s really important that we stay serious and stay focused in practice,” Seiler said. “Because you can’t always have fun. It has to be serious. So I’ve tried to instill that at practice and I’ve also stepped into being more vocal on the field and off the field.”
East finished fifth in District 29-5A last season as the Lady Titans fielded a young varsity squad.
With 14 players returning from that team, East is hoping to end Seiler’s senior year on a high note with one final playoff run.
”The key is focusing on our basics and focusing on being us,” Seiler said. “We have a very special type of play. We find ourselves, we don’t like to start anything, we like to play our game and fight to the very end. I think by making sure that we follow that, we can have a chance to get in the playoffs and make sure the entire team is doing what we need to be doing.”
