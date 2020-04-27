Kyleigh Spree-Kolos will have a lot of memories to look back on when she reflects on her playing career at Victoria East.
Spree-Kolos, who signed with NAIA Our Lady of the Lake University in January, was named the Most Valuable Player on the District 30-5A girls’ soccer team for the third consecutive year.
Spree-Kolos capped off her senior season with a team-high 34 goals and finishes her high school career with 108 goals, 39 assists and 159 steals.
Also earning top honors from East was head coach Misty Boenig, who was named co-coach of the year alongside Corpus Christi Veteran Memorial’s Ifiok Ofong.
And the awards didn’t stop there for Victoria and Calhoun athletes.
Chloe Spencer, Madisen Gay, Alyssa Garcia and Jonbenet Limon earned first-team honors from East.
Anneliese Covarrubias, Vanessa Oubre and Macey Franz were first-team selections from Victoria West.
Earning first-team honors from Calhoun were Jasmine Dodson and Salma Anaya-Martinez.
Second-team selections from East were April Aguirre, Kirsten Ysaguirre, Aysha Izaguirre and Lauren Vahalik.
Mackenzie Royster, Rianna Arguellez and Anacamila Salazar were named to the second-team from West.
Honorable mention picks from East were Kamryn Barnett, Lauren Urban, Isabella Martinez, Emma Seiler and Arin Williams.
Earning honorable mention for the Warriors were Skylar Shaffer, Cami Patek, Kassandra Persinger and Kailee Marques.
Academic All-State
Kamryn Barnett, East; Madisen Gay, East; Aysha Izaguirre, East; Jonbenet Limon, East; Lauren Urban, East; Lauren Vahalik, East; Arin Williams, East.
Academic All-District
Jazmin Arellano, West; April Aguirre, East; Rianna Arguellez, West; Kamryn Barnett, East; Anneliese Covarrubias, West; Hailey Bast, East; Macey Franz, West; Zoe Bast, East; Kailee Marques, West; Alyssa Garcia, East; Vanessa Oubre, West; Evelyn Garcia, East; Cami Patek, West; Madisen Gay, East; Jaydn Rangel, West; Monique Hunte, East; Skylar Shaffer, West; Aysha Izaguirre, East; Jonbenet Limon, East; Isabella Martinez, East.
