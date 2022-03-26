Shiner grad Cameron Cowan knew she was going to be UHV’s ace after the Jaguars’ historic run to their first-ever NAIA World Series last year.
The Jaguars lost 10-game winner Michelle Kristoff, who boasted a 2.66 ERA a year ago.
Cowan, an 11-game winner, and the Jags also knew they would reap the rewards of a deep pitching staff following their postseason run.
This year, UHV (17-6, 10-2) has utilized three different starting pitchers and have trotted out six different arms this season.
“We’re able to make personalized attack plans based on our opponents,” said coach Lindsey Ortiz. “We have different arms for different looks that we can throw. That’s something not a lot of teams in our conference have. Most of them rely on one or two arms where we truly have four or five that we can expend on at any given time. I think that gives us a huge advantage.”
Its depth in the circle has UHV two games ahead of Texas A&M-San Antonio in the Red River Athletic Conference West Division, and in first place overall in the RRAC.
“We play teams multiple times and it’s great to know that we can get the first win and can come back and get the second one,” Cowan said. “It’s not like we’re relying on one person. And it’s not just depth in pitching. It’s depth everywhere on the field.”
Cowan has a team-best ERA of 2.15 among starters and has won seven games this season.
Though she’s a sophomore, Ortiz sees her leadership as that of an upperclassman.
As the resident veteran in the circle, Ortiz’s expectations for Cowan to bring along the pitching staff have been exceeded. The Jags entered Friday’s doubleheader with Huston-Tillotson University with a 2.70 staff ERA.
“Besides Jackie (Longoria), they’re all freshmen and sophomores,” Ortiz said. “That shows a lot about the way our team has stepped up to support them and help them grow into these roles and give them confidence. It’s not an easy thing to do to come in and have that load put on your shoulders. But they’ve all done well and, as a staff, they support each other really well.”
Victoria East grad Cameron Steen, a sophomore, has stepped up to become like a second ace to follow Cowan in the rotation.
After allowing one earned run on five hits against the University of the Southwest on March 11, she was named the RRAC Pitcher of the Week.
Steen threw five innings to pick up the winning decision in an 8-1 result against Huston-Tillotson University on Friday. The Jags dropped the first game 2-0 in 10 innings with freshman Alexi Wade taking the loss after throwing 10 innings.
“She knew last year, with Michelle leaving, she was going to have to step up,” Cowan said. “She’s worked hard and earned her spot this year. She’s doing great.”
It was the seventh win of the season for Steen, who made 12 appearances and four starts last year as a freshman. Steen’s ERA entering Friday was 2.55.
After watching the staff work in 2021, Steen gained a better perspective of what was required of her to be the best she could be for the Jaguars this year.
“It opened my eyes because they performed so well,” Steen said. “Just being able to watch them, it’s really pushed me to do the best of my ability.”
