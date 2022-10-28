Victoria East just wanted one opportunity to try to knock off District 14-5A, Division 1 foe Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Friday night at home.
After back-and-forth scoring from both teams the entire game, Veterans Memorial punted the ball to the trailing Titans at their own nine-yard line with 1:43 left in the game.
However, the Titans couldn’t complete the comeback, as the Eagles’ defense forced senior quarterback Jadon Williams to commit an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone, which resulted in a safety, sealing the 26-21 victory for Veterans Memorial.
“It was a good loss. No loss is a good loss, but I feel like we got a lot of learning in today,” Williams said. “I promise that whatever happened at the end of the game won’t happen again, so we won't be on that side of the outcome again.”
Williams ended the night completing 20 of his 33 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans (4-5, 4-2). He found senior wide receiver Thomas Vargas for 132 of those yards and both touchdowns.
“(Williams) did some really good things tonight. He got rid of the ball on time, and made some really deep throws,” said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. “(Vargas) obviously had a really big game tonight, so just a lot of positive things to take from the game.”
Gonzalez was not only pleased with Williams and Vargas, but he was proud of the way his entire roster stepped up after three starters were sidelined with the flu.
“I really believe that our kids probably played their best football tonight,” he said. “The guys rallied around each other, and some young guys really stepped up and really came out and gave us an opportunity to win a game against a really good football team.”
A few of the players that stepped up were on the defensive side of the ball, as the entire unit ended the game recording five sacks and an interception against the Eagles (7-3, 6-0).
“They were the mainstay of our team tonight,” Gonzalez said about the defense. “We had guys playing on both sides of the ball all night long, and just collectively they busted it and they gave us a chance to be in it.”
Senior defensive lineman Kevin Marin came up with one of those sacks in the first half.
“It was a great effort, best effort that I’ve seen since I’ve been at East,” Marin said. “We all wanted it since day one. Since Saturday, and it really showed, especially on defense.”
“Even the other team’s offensive line was congratulating us because they’ve never seen a d-line like us,” he added.
Junior defensive back Nijahrell Prater came up with the only interception of the game, picking off Eagles’ senior quarterback Elijah Durrette at the end of the first half.
“I think our defense played excellent,” Prater said. "We executed play after play.”
Although the Titans defense allowed Durrette to throw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, they were still pleased with their performance against the leading passer in the district, and the first place team in district.
“It showed that we can do it," Marin said. "If we could hold with these guys, their number one in district right now, even with men down we had a lot of people step up, we stepped up as a unit and we just need to put a great effort ahead.”