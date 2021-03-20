A situation can go from bad to worse when things aren’t going a team’s way. A team can get inside its own head and risk never getting out of that bad spot.
On the softball diamond, Victoria East has had some rough spots early in the season but has always had a voice to guide them out.
That voice comes from senior A’Nasia Wallace, a four year starter at shortstop, who is always there to lift her team’s spirits.
“I’ve always wanted to be a leader,” Wallace said. “On the field, if nobody’s talking, I’m like it’s time to take charge because I know they do listen to me a lot and I just like playing the leader role.”
Wallace started playing softball when she was 12, thinking it would be an easy sport but quickly became overwhelmed. It was that challenge that made her want to keep playing.
She wanted to become better than the girls who had started earlier than her. By the time she was 13 she was playing 18U ball at her club; when she got to high school, she made varsity as a freshman.
Wallace made the move from outfielder to shortstop when she started high school. Four years later and she’s kept hold of the starting shortstop position.
“She’s gotten a lot more consistent, a lot more focused,” said East head coach Melissa Buck. “She’s been that vocal leader all four years, a kid who has very rarely ever come off the field. That’s kinda who these younger players look to and the voice that they hear out there.”
Wallace struggled her first year in a new position but worked to improve her hitting and fielding every year.
Along the way she found the voice that keeps the infield organized and picks her teammates up when they are down.
“I just reassure them that it’s nothing they’re doing wrong because they’ve been playing this sport for so long, they’re going to bounce back,” Wallace said. “Everyone has a slump. It’s a game of failure. It’s all how you come out of that, so I try to keep them positive and let them know that they’re doing fine.”
Senior Savannah Chavez has been a four-year starter at second base and has known Wallace since she was 11 years-old playing club ball.
“I feel like communication has been key,” Chavez said. “Just talking at all times and knowing what the next play is. Always looking forward to what the next thing is. It’s been nice having that person there regardless of situation, whether it’s on the field or off the field.”
Now seniors, Wallace and Chavez have worked to be leaders for their team and prepare the younger players for success.
“If I’m ever down with myself, all I hear is them two picking me up,” said East junior first baseman Mariah Steen. “I just hear them picking me up like ‘You’ve got this Mariah.’ It makes me feel like I can stick in there with them because they have so much confidence in me and it makes me have confidence in them.”
Wallace recently got out of a hitting slump with a grand slam against Corpus Christi King to give East its first District 29-5A win of the season.
She followed it up with a hit and two runs scored in the extra innings comeback win over Gregory-Portland on Friday.
“I know she has very very high expectations for herself and I know right now she’s not meeting them,” Buck said. “But she’s got the tools to do it, she’s got the work ethic to do it. It’s just a matter of getting it all going at the same time out on the field.”
