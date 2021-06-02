CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria East senior A'Nasia Wallace was selected to play in the Coastal Bend Coaches Association All-Star softball game.
Wallace was selected as a third baseman after playing all four years on the Lady Titans varsity team at East.
The All-Star game will be played Sunday, June 13 at Cabiness Field.
Other area players selected were Beeville shortstop Allie Estrada, catcher Amri Gaona and outfielder Arly Sanchez from Calhoun, Industrial outfielder Trista Honc, Karnes City outfielder Bianca Reyes, Refugio shortstop/outfielder Celeste Lara, and Woodsboro outfielder Alexis James.
