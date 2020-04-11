Leilani Wimbish-Gay thoroughly enjoyed her final season at Victoria East, except for the last game.
The Lady Titans lost to District 30-5A foe Corpus Christi Carroll in the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
Wimbish-Gay had an outstanding senior season, averaging 18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals and 1 block per game, and was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Wimbish-Gay will continue her education and basketball career at NAIA Master’s University in Santa Clarita, Calif., next season.
Wimbish-Gay will leave Victoria East as the Most Valuable Player on the 2019-2020 Victoria Advocate All-Area Basketball Team.
Q: How would you sum up your senior season?
A: It was good. It was better than any other year. I don’t know if it was because I was a senior. It was the best year I ever had. There was chemistry, hard work throughout and I really loved my team.
Q: What was the biggest reason for your improvement this season?
A: In the summer, I was just working. When I was playing AAU, I came out of my shell and started to be the leader I needed to be. I was scoring and being vocal. That made me the player I was this year.
Q: Your mother (Yulonda Wimbish-North) was your coach at Victoria East. What was that like?
A: Sometimes it could be difficult. I couldn’t separate from my mom and my coach. I think this year there was a better connection than it was the years before.
Q: Who is your favorite basketball player?
A: I don’t really have a favorite person. But my college coach said I play like Maya Moore (of the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx). When I was watching some of her film, I see myself. She shoots better than me, but the mentality, the leadership and hard-working aspect, I see myself.
Q: You were planning to be a member of the track & field team. Since the COVID-19 virus has shut down athletics, what are you doing to remain in good condition?
A: My college coach sends me workouts to do like with ball handling. I’m going to start to work out this week or next week.
Q: You’re going a long way to play basketball in college. Are you prepared for the change?
A: It doesn’t really faze me. I’m ready to leave. I’m just looking forward to actually going to California and having new people to meet and learning new things about myself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.