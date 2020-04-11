Leilani Wimbish-Gay thoroughly enjoyed her final season at Victoria East, except for the last game.

The Lady Titans lost to District 30-5A foe Corpus Christi Carroll in the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Wimbish-Gay had an outstanding senior season, averaging 18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals and 1 block per game, and was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Wimbish-Gay will continue her education and basketball career at NAIA Master’s University in Santa Clarita, Calif., next season.

Wimbish-Gay will leave Victoria East as the Most Valuable Player on the 2019-2020 Victoria Advocate All-Area Basketball Team.

Q: How would you sum up your senior season?

A: It was good. It was better than any other year. I don’t know if it was because I was a senior. It was the best year I ever had. There was chemistry, hard work throughout and I really loved my team.

Q: What was the biggest reason for your improvement this season?

A: In the summer, I was just working. When I was playing AAU, I came out of my shell and started to be the leader I needed to be. I was scoring and being vocal. That made me the player I was this year.

Q: Your mother (Yulonda Wimbish-North) was your coach at Victoria East. What was that like?

A: Sometimes it could be difficult. I couldn’t separate from my mom and my coach. I think this year there was a better connection than it was the years before.

Q: Who is your favorite basketball player?

A: I don’t really have a favorite person. But my college coach said I play like Maya Moore (of the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx). When I was watching some of her film, I see myself. She shoots better than me, but the mentality, the leadership and hard-working aspect, I see myself.

Q: You were planning to be a member of the track & field team. Since the COVID-19 virus has shut down athletics, what are you doing to remain in good condition?

A: My college coach sends me workouts to do like with ball handling. I’m going to start to work out this week or next week.

Q: You’re going a long way to play basketball in college. Are you prepared for the change?

A: It doesn’t really faze me. I’m ready to leave. I’m just looking forward to actually going to California and having new people to meet and learning new things about myself.

Rey Castillo is the assistant sports editor for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached at rcastillo@vicad.com, 361-574-1240 or on Twitter @reycastillo361.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. He has worked at the Advocate since 1982. He has a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from UCLA.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.