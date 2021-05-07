East's Wimbish-Gay commits to Master's University

Basketball runs in the family for Victoria East senior Giani Wimbish-Gay.
Her mother and East girls basketball coach Yulonda Wimbish-North played basketball at Victoria High and the University of Texas, and her two older sisters are both playing college basketball.
Giani Wimbish-Gay became the latest member of the club when she committed to Master’s University in Santa Clarita, Calif., at a ceremony in the East library on Friday.
"It means a lot," Wimbish-Gay said. "I honestly never thought I could do it. But just being able to do it, it's honestly a blessing from God."
Wimbish-Gay was first recruited by Master's as an eighth grader, but their interest increased after her older sister Leilani Wimbish-Gay committed in 2020.
Leilani Wimbish-Gay has since announced she is transferring to Temple Junior College, but Master's remained committed to recruiting Giani Wimbish-Gay.
"There was a coaching change, and she had to go through the process of deciding is this where she needed to go or wanted to go," Wimbish-North said. "And after visiting and talking to the new head coach, she felt like she wanted to go. I felt like I needed to let my kids make those decisions, so she felt good about it, and I supported her in that."
Giani Wimbish-Gay stepped into the leadership role as a senior, becoming one of the Lady Titans' top scorers, facilitators and defenders.
Wimbish-Gay averaged 18.6 points per game, 5.6 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 steals as she led East back to the Class 5A regional quarterfinals, falling to Sharyland Pioneer.
"I hope that I showed that it's more than just basketball on the team," Wimbish-Gay said. "It's about having a family and just being able to get better in ourselves and helping each other get better."
Assistant coach Jan Lahodny spoke at the signing ceremony about first meeting Wimbish-Gay when she was in her mother's womb and what it's been like coaching her the past few seasons.
Both Lahodny and Wimbish-North spoke to the group about their pride in seeing Wimbish-Gay accomplish a dream of becoming a college athlete.
"It means a lot," Wimbish-Gay said. "I've wanted to be like my mother since I can remember playing basketball. So for her to actually tell me she's proud of me it meant so much."
With her commitment secure, the next goal for Wimbish-Gay is to get on the court for the Mustangs.
"I hope that I can make a good impact and just become a better player and person in life," Wimbish-Gay said.
