Giani Wimbish-Gay added yet another award to her list of achievements this week.
The Victoria East senior point guard was named the MVP of District 29-5A by the coaches of the district.
Wimbish-Gay helped lead the Titans to a second place finish in district and to a regional quarterfinal appearance, averaging 18 points, five steals, five assists and five rebounds per game.
She was named to the all-district first team as a junior and also named to the second team of the Advocate’s all-area team.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial swept the rest of the awards. Tatiana Mosley was named Offensive MVP, Anaisja Banks was named Defensive MVP, Mia DeLaPena was named Newcomer of the Year and Leyla Mosley earned Sixth Man of the Year honors.
East’s Brandalyn Rice and Hannah Tyler were named to the first team, as were Victoria West’s Aaliyah Castillo and Ashley Giesalhart.
Castillo and Giesalhart led West to third place in district and a second round appearance in the playoffs in their senior seasons. Castillo averaged 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals per game while Giesalhart averaged 10 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals per game.
Rive averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds per game and Tyler averaged nine points per game on the season.
East’s Aleyeh Bryant and Leshontie Jones were named to the second team, as were West’s Haleigh Reyes and Dailynn Zarate.
West’s Marleigh Gomez, Shandi Mumphord and Jaddyn Lesikar were honorable mentions, as was East’s Ariana Ramsey.
West’s Reyes, Castillo, Mumphord, Lesikar and Zarate and East’s Bryant, Jones, Tyler, Wimbish-Gay and Samantha Velazquez earned academic all-district.
