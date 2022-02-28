Victoria East continued its streak of never missing the girls basketball playoffs.
The Lady Titans had a young team, but finished fourth in District 29-5A.
East won five of its last six games to qualify for the postseason and it led to Yulonda Wimbish-North being named one of three Coaches of the Year on the all-district team released Monday.
Wimbish-North shared the honor with Albert Walker of Corpus Christi Ray and Roy De La Pena of Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial,
East’s Hannah Tyler and Ariana Ramsey, and Victoria West’s Leilani Green and Marleigh Gomez were selected to the first team.
Flour Bluff’s Harlie Gallaspy was named MVP, Veterans Memorial’s Katelen Brooks was selected as Offensive Player of the Year, and Veterans Memorial’s Gabrielle Arismendi was chosen as Defensive Player of the Year.
Flour Bluff’s Maggie Croft was selected as the Newcomer of the Year, and Veterans Memorial’s Kiera Lavers was named as the 6th Man of the Year.
East’s C’niaha Randle and Lamira Cleveland, and West’s Shadow Gomez and Daidree Zarate were selected to the second team.
Earning honorable mention were East’s Ariel Haas, and West’s Rianna Arguellez.
The first team also included King’s Maurena Hale and Ella Ortiz, Veterans Memorial’s Tatina Mosley, Mia De La Pena, and Alyssa Pena, Flour Bluff’s Katy Geurin and Maddie Robinson, Carroll’s Genesis Barnhart and Janaisha Kelley, and Moody’s Nailea Carreno and Jazlyn Morales.
Other second team players were King’s Allie Beverly, Gregory-Portland’s Kiera Vest and Alexa Vest, Veterans Memorial’s Deshyria Brown and Amanda Costa, Flour Bluff’s Cylie Wong, Carroll’s Katlyn McCall and Journee Williams, Moody’s Reagan Gomez and Jasmyn Rodriguez, and Ray’s Mia Gonzalez.
