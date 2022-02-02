Brothers Trent and Bailey Zappe pushed each other to be better football players ever since they were kids, always arguing about who was the best.
Trent watched Bailey, who played quarterback, lead Victoria East to the state quarterfinals in 2016, while Trent, at linebacker, became East's top defensive player the past three seasons.
This past year, Trent watched as Bailey set the NCAA single season passing yards (5,967) and touchdowns (62) records in his lone season at Western Kentucky.
"It's like a competition, I can say," Trent Zappe said. "We would always compete with each other. What he did, I'm just inspired to be as good as him. I wish him the best and he wishes me the best and hopefully I can accomplish what I want to do."
Trent Zappe got the opportunity to continue his family legacy again, signing his National Letter of Intent to play football at Western Kentucky on National Signing Day.
The Hilltoppers reached out to Trent Zappe in November and then formally offered him a scholarship after Western Kentucky's victory over Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl.
"After the game they pulled me in the locker room and they told me congratulations," Zappe said. "It was a very exciting moment cause that was when my brother broke his two records. It was a great moment for the family."
Zappe, a three-year starter at East, left his mark the moment he got on the field.
A three-time all-district selection, Zappe earned District 15-5A, Division I Newcomer of the Year honors as a sophomore and Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior.
As a senior, Zappe had 148 tackles, 107 solo, 14 TFL, one interception, one caused fumble, one fumble recovery and two blocked passes.
A three-time all-academic selection, the chance to play Division I football was a chance he couldn't pass up.
"I've always wanted to play college since I was younger," he said. "When my brother did it, it just inspired me to do it even more. I've gotten to see what he's accomplished and I want to accomplish what he's done and get my dream goal to go to the NFL."
Zappe helped East reach the Class 5A, Division I bi-district playoffs as a junior, but missed the playoffs by one game his senior year.
"Trent's a hard worker," said East defensive coordinator Doug Kent. "He's not a real vocal leader but he leads by his actions. That's an asset to him and his parents raising him. He's a great young man and never had to worry about him taking care of his academics, which is a huge thing helping him on this journey."
East head coach Roland Gonzalez described the Titans program as blessed to have the Zappes for eight of the past nine seasons.
"(Trent's) always been a solid stable factor for us," Gonzalez said. "We knew what we were gonna get week in and week out with him. Consistency is probably the most important thing that pops out of my head.
"It's a tough road at the next level, but if he continues to do what he's doing it won't take long for him to move up the ranks."
For now, Zappe, who plans to study business, will step back into cheering on his brother as Bailey Zappe prepares for the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine.
"Once he gets in the NFL that's going to be even harder," Trent Zappe said. "I'm going to have to work even harder to catch up to him and hopefully we play on the same team for once. Maybe that will come soon."
