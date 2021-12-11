Twenty-three players from Victoria East and 18 from Victoria West were named to the District 15-5A, Division I all-district team.
East linebacker Trent Zappe was named Defensive Player of the Year and West's Dion Green was named Offensive Receiver MVP.
Green also received honorable mention at cornerback.
East quarterback Jadon Williams and wide receiver Terrance Terrell, and West running back Kibreante Williams, wide receiver D'andre Fillmore, center Josh Zatopek and guard Damian Diaz were named First Team Offense.
Terrell was also named Second Team Defense at safety and Fillmore received honorable mention at cornerback.
West defensive end Araqua Franklin was named First Team Defense.
East running back Ja Carrien Giles and wide receiver Thomas Vargas, and West wide receiver Darrian Lacy and offensive tackle Kievan Myles were named Second Team Offense.
East defensive end Xzaebrin Jones and cornerback Brysyn Gardner, and West linebackers Seth Birmingham and Gavin Wartsbaugh were named Second Team Defense.
Logan Garis, Nijahrell Prater, Oryon Perry, Bryson Ortega, Jastin Wallace, Dylan Chavez, John Medrano, Zane Thomas, Kevin Marin, Damien Espindola, Treylon Harris, Elijah Stovall, Zakary Mendieta, Macario Martinez, Grant Biles and Caden Mozisek received honorable mention for East.
Luiscarlos Islas, Braden Luedeker, Eric Bland, Jeremiah Baldwin, Armando Rojas, Joel Silva, Jaxx Rangnow and Jordan Thibodeaux received honorable mention for West.
Baldwin received honorable mention at wide receiver and punter.
