SMITHVILLE — Edna scored four touchdowns in the second quarter en route to a 48-12 area round victory over Blanco at Tiger Stadium in Smithville.
Edna has now won eight consecutive games and advances to play Lago Vista in the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinals.
“I think our stride is hitting at the right time…last week, we played really well but tonight we played well in spurts,” said Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell. “Blanco has stopped everybody’s running game all year, so our running game didn’t look real good but we did have some success in some spots tonight.”
The Cowboys (10-2) didn't waste any time getting on the scoreboard in the first quarter as Kade Rodas ran it in from 17 yards after Edna forced a punt deep in Blanco territory on its opening possession of the game.
Edna extended its lead to 14-0 in the second quarter as Jaiden Clay's 7-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Thornton capped a 15 play, 81-yard drive.
Blanco (5-7) had an explosive 36-yard run on the very next play, but fumbled the ball and Edna recovered.
Two plays later, Dreydan Ashford broke off a 68-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 21-0.
The Panthers would get on the board two possessions later, when quarterback Cameron Anderson escaped the pressure and eluded tacklers for a 65-yard touchdown run.
Edna responded with rushing touchdowns from Clay of 1 and 27-yards, the second following an interception off Blanco as the Cowboys led 34-6.
“We had a good feeling that Blanco was going to have to throw but we didn’t know they were going to throw as much as they did,” added coach Mitchell. “We’ve had a good pass defense all year, but we never had to do it with so many people coming out of the Wing-T. It had us a little confused, especially early but I’m proud of our kids, they did well adjusting to it.”
The Panther's passing offense was on full display on their final drive of the first half. They moved the ball to the Edna 15-yard line before Anderson found Cody Cross for a touchdown on the final play of the half.
Edna led 34-12 at halftime and didn't waste any time extending the lead in the second half.
Clay connected with Layton Ressman on a 70-yard touchdown pass to make it 41-12 in the third.
Clay went 13 of 19 passing for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He would add 94 rushing yards three touchdowns on 12 carries.
His final touchdown, a 48-yard run, came with 9:13 left in the game.
Ashford was the workhorse for the Cowboys as he ran for 168 yards on 21 carries. Ressman added five catches for 124 yards.
Blanco was paced by Anderson’s 48 rushing and 176 passing yards, but he was picked off three times on the night.
The Cowboys accumulated 524 yards of total offense while holding the Panthers to 275 yards and forced five turnovers.
“Our defensive linemen are a force…they’re strong, quick, and fast," Mitchell said. "They really force the other team to do things that they don’t want to do, and it allows the rest of the defense to play fast."
