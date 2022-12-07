EDNA — Size and physicality have been staples of Edna’s historic playoff run this year.
It’s why the Cowboys (13-1) have allowed an average of 11.2 points per game this season. It’s why they were able to score 33 unanswered points against Llano en route to a 40-21 regional championship win and the program’s first semifinal trip in eight years.
“It all starts with mentality,” said junior quarterback Jaiden Clay. “Of course we’ve got size, but it’s all about if we’re going to come out physically enough.”
But Edna’s toughest test will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium when it takes on Franklin (14-0) in a Class 3A, Division I semifinal. It’s the fifth semifinal trip in school history for the Cowboys, who are searching for their first state championship appearance since 1965.
The Lions boast a Slot-T offense which posted 317 yards in a 27-24 regional final win over Columbus last week. Baylor commit Bryson Washington scored the winning touchdown with 27 seconds left in the game.
“We’re gonna have to play well in all facets. There’s no question about it,” said Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell. “The two running backs they’ve got, who also play on defense, are really special. One is committed to Baylor, so that tells you what kind of a player he is. We’re gonna have to play well.”
By design, Franklin’s offense is designed to chew up the clock and wear down defenses.
“We cannot get tired,” said sophomore defensive lineman Kody Smith. “It’s a battle of endurance this week. So we just can’t give up.”
The Cowboys offense is likely going to have to make the most of each possession, as well. Franklin held Columbus to 45 plays in the regional final while the Lions ran 74.
“That’s part of how they play football,” Mitchell said. “We’re gonna need to control things, as well, to get ourselves the opportunity to have the number of plays we’re gonna need to win the football game.”
The Cowboys are also hoping to avoid a similar start this week as they had against Llano. Edna turned the ball over twice on its first two possessions, but was able to hold the Yellowjackets scoreless.
“Last week we had about four turnovers, but luckily our defense did play a good game to keep us in it and give us more opportunities,” Clay said. “But this week, we know if we make mistakes and turn the ball over, we’re not going to see the ball for a while just because of the offense they run.”
Edna is well aware the winner of Thursday’s game will also have to have success up front on both sides of the ball. The Cowboys’ offensive line kept Llano without a sack last week.
“We think we’re the top dogs in this game,” said senior offensive lineman Pablo Almeda. “We really think we can work them in the trenches, get down and dirty in the trenches.”
Defensively, Edna got home for six sacks against the Yellowjackets and forced three fumbles, all of which the Cowboys recovered.
“Everybody’s got to do their part,” Mitchell said. “It’s gonna take all of us. We need to play well.”