Edna met expectations in its season-opening win over East Bernard. Bay City created some of its own with a rout of Sweeny.

Edna entered the season ranked No. 9 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll and moved up a spot after its 47-7 road thumping of the Brahmas.

“We played with a lot of energy, a lot of intensity and I was really excited about it,” said Edna coach Jimmie Mitchell. “We executed well in the first half.”

The Blackcats also went on the road and emerged with a 68-0 victory over the Bulldogs.

“We dominated all three phases of the game,” said Bay City coach Robert Jones. “We’ve been preaching that for the last two years. We finally put all three phases together.”

Edna and Bay City will get another chance to gauge their progress when they meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Bay City’s Memorial Stadium.

This is the third consecutive season the teams have played. The Blackcats captured a 41-11 win in 2020 in what was the first season for both Jones and Mitchell. The Cowboys claimed a 31-13 win last season.

Mitchell has been pleased with the growth of the players as they have become more familiar with his system.

“These kids have worked hard all summer,” he said. “They’re veterans now, a lot of them are seniors and the ones who aren’t, have been playing since they were freshmen. It’s nice to have a veteran group like that.”

Edna came into the season with 10 defensive starters returning.

“We’re so used to this defense,” said senior Peyton Vera, who plays in the secondary. “We’re just hard workers. We love getting physical and all that. What I tell everyone is I don’t think anyone has a better physical defense than ours.”

Jones made some changes after the Blackcats struggled with a young team last season.

“We practice at 6 in the morning,” he said. “The kids who really want to play football are going to show up early in the morning so we give them a chance to go to work or go to tutorials and all the other excuses we’ve been having the last two years. I just wanted to try something different and I think it paid off in the long run.”

Jones knows Bay City will face a stern test from Edna.

“They are ranked for a reason,” he said. “They have some good kids. Our kids have seen them in 7on7 and raced against them in track so our kids know who they are. They know they have athletic kids just like us. We have a good group of seniors who are ready to play.”

Mitchell is aware of Bay City’s athleticism and has done his best to prepare the Cowboys for the challenge.

“We did some conditioning,” he said. “I felt like last week in the second half we lost our focus and I think it was because we were fatigued a little bit. That’s something you’ve got to stay on and we’ve worked on that.”