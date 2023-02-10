EDNA — Edna turned its attention to Columbus the moment it returned to the dressing room after Tuesday’s District 25-3A win over Yoakum.
The Cardinals had defeated Edna in Columbus and stood in the way of the Cowboys’ first outright district championship since 1991.
“We talked a little bit after the game about what the plan was going to be,” said Sheldon Moor, who is in his second season at Edna and first as head coach. “Wednesday, they came to work, and they got after it in practice. We threw some different stuff we hadn’t done all year out there, and they executed the plan beautifully.”
The Cowboys used a tenacious full-court press to create a blistering pace and ran off with a 67-50 win Friday night at the Edna gym.
Edna improved to 16-2 on the season and 12-1 in district heading into Tuesday’s finale against Hallettsville.
“We just went in with a clear mind and restarted,” said junior Markell Soto. “We were all talking about it and we were confident. We knew that was a bad first game that didn’t go our way, but we bounced back and got them.”
Soto had 16 points and was one of four Cowboys in double figures. Javone Ragston had 15, and Floyd Ragston and Braylon Harris each had 12.
“We were just taking practice seriously and locking in,” Harris said. “We came out here and did what we do. It’s our athleticism, our quickness and just playing fast and pressing and playing defense.”
Edna used its trapping full-court press, but played most of the game with full-court man-to-man pressure.
“We just kept punching and kept fighting,” Moor said. “Everything with our program starts with stops. If we get defensive stops and we get out on the run, everybody in the state by now knows if we get in the halfcourt we struggle sometimes, but if we’re on the run, we play the best that way.”
The Cowboys led the entire game, and the Cardinals (22-7, 10-3) trailed by double digits from the 5:36 mark of the third quarter.
“They answered the challenge and they answered the call,” Moor said. “It was a total team effort. It was beautiful basketball tonight.”