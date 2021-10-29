EDNA — For the first time in three years, Edna can claim a district championship in football.
The Cowboys (8-2, 6-0) beat Industrial 26-16 on Friday at Cowboy Memorial Stadium for its first district title since 2018, when it was in a three-way tie for the championship. It’s Edna’s first outright district championship since 2015.
The Cowboys took the lead in the third quarter on Kade Rodas’ second touchdown run to go up 20-16. Rodas added his third touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Cowboys
Industrial sophomore quarterback Ashton Garza had to step in for Matthew Davis, who left after a hard hit on the Cobras’ second drive.
Garza helped engineer two touchdown drives for the Cobras with touchdown passes of 8 and 73 yards to Clearence Hosey and Kaleb Figirova, respectively.
After falling behind 16-6 in the first quarter, the Cowboys had a chance to tie the game at the end of the half thanks to a 4-yard touchdown run by Rodas and a short punt by Industrial on the ensuing drive.
Despite getting to Industrial’s 20-yard line, Edna was backed up to Industrial’s 44 and failed to score before the end of the half.
Edna is idle next week. Industrial will host Goliad in Week 11.
