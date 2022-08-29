Edna was the lone area team to climb up the state rankings released by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football on Monday.
The Cowboys (1-0) beat East Bernard 47-7 in Week 1 and moved up one spot in Class 3A, Division I to No. 8 behind Grandview (0-1).
After week 1 losses, Shiner (0-1) fell from No. 1 to No. 3 in Class 2A, Division I while Refugio (0-1) fell five spots to No. 8.
Shiner lost 14-7 to Hallettsville and Refugio lost 49-12 to Hitchcock.
After beating El Campo 43-13 to open the season, Cuero (1-0) held its spot at No. 6 in Class 4A, Division II. The Ricebirds (0-1) fell out of the Class 4A, Division I rankings after being ranked No. 4.
Also falling out of the rankings in Week 2 was Falls City, which lost 35-0 to Three Rivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.