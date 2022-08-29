Edna vs. Bishop football

Edna players enter the field Saturday prior to their Class 3A, Division I bi-district game against Bishop at Cowboys Memorial Stadium on Nov. 13.

 Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate

Edna was the lone area team to climb up the state rankings released by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football on Monday.

The Cowboys (1-0) beat East Bernard 47-7 in Week 1 and moved up one spot in Class 3A, Division I to No. 8 behind Grandview (0-1).

After week 1 losses, Shiner (0-1) fell from No. 1 to No. 3 in Class 2A, Division I while Refugio (0-1) fell five spots to No. 8.

Shiner lost 14-7 to Hallettsville and Refugio lost 49-12 to Hitchcock.

After beating El Campo 43-13 to open the season, Cuero (1-0) held its spot at No. 6 in Class 4A, Division II. The Ricebirds (0-1) fell out of the Class 4A, Division I rankings after being ranked No. 4.

Also falling out of the rankings in Week 2 was Falls City, which lost 35-0 to Three Rivers.

Recommended For You


Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Assistant Sports Editor

Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.