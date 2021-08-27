EDNA — Defense is what Edna wants to pride itself on and junior defensive lineman Otis Santellana wants to be the leading force for the Cowboys’ defense.
He made his name known in Edna’s 24-7 win over No. 9 East Bernard Friday night, notching a sack and a tackle for a loss.
In total, Edna sacked Brahmas quarterback Dallas Novicke three times and held their patented slot-T offense to just 167 yards of total offense, including just 90 yards rushing. The Cowboys also forced six fumbles, recovering one.
They don’t want to be seen as Edna teams have in the past
“The statement is we’re definitely not the same team as last year,” Santellana said. “A lot of teams this season are gonna look in the past. But I really think we’re a different team. We work hard. We’re always gonna work harder than our opponents.”
Second-year head coach Jimmie Mitchell was also pleased to see the depth of his defense.
Along with Santellana, Christopher Robinson and Jaqwon Reed each had a sack.
But he doesn’t want his team getting big-headed after just one game in the new season.
“To be able to do that tonight was a big deal,” Mitchell said. “But we’ve got to keep continuing to get better. I told the kids tonight, we can’t start feeling good about ourselves. We’ve got to stay with the process.”
It took most of the first quarter for the Cowboys to find their groove offensively.
Jaiden Clay threw an interception on his first attempt before connecting with Layton Ressman for a 12-yard score on the following drive.
“We started moving the ball at first and then I threw that pick,” Clay said. “I had to just get past that, forget all about that first drive and keep going in there.”
The sophomore would then go 4-of-7 passing for 120 yards to close out the first half, adding a 75-yard touchdown to Dreydan Ashford in the second quarter. He finished the night 7-15 passing with 151 yards to go with 158 yards rushing.
“That shows maturity,” Mitchell said. “He played a majority last year as a freshman and we had growing pains. He’s a more mature kid this year after having played all last season and making the mistakes that he made. I think everything’s kind of slowed down for him.”
Clay connected with five different targets in Friday night’s win. East Bernard limited the Cowboys’ top returning receiver Joshua Muncrief to just one catch.
As Edna enters the second year in Mitchell’s spread offense, the goal is to get as many players the ball as possible.
“We want to spread that thing around,” Mitchell added. “I think we’ve got a lot of skill kids that can make plays. When you know they’re trying to take one away, we can go to the other one. So that makes our offense tough to deal with.”
Edna (1-0) hosts Bay City (1-0) next week.
