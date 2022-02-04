Edna’s Kyrstin Zarate dribbles the ball past Industrial's Chloe Escamilla during the first quarter of their game Friday evening in Edna.
Howard Esse | Special to the Advocate
Industrial vs. Edna girls basketball
Edna’s Head Coach Dustin Durham and Industrial's Head Coach Dylan Jackson look on the court as their players face off in game action Friday in Edna.
Howard Esse | Special to the Advocate
Industrial vs. Edna girls basketball
Edna’s Kyrstin Zarate dribbles the ball in game action against Industrial at the Edna gym Friday evening.
Howard Esse | Special to the Advocate
Industrial vs. Edna girls basketball
Industrial's Taytum Poppe deflects the flight of the ball away from Edna’s Kyrstin Zarate during the second quarter of their district basketball game in Edna Friday evening.
Howard Esse | Special to the Advocate
Industrial vs. Edna girls basketball
Edna’s Kyrstin Zarate drives hard toward the basket in game action against Industrial Friday evening in Edna.
Howard Esse | Special to the Advocate
Industrial vs. Edna girls basketball
Edna’s Shanti Guerra dribbles the ball on a breakaway against Industrial at the Edna gym Friday evening.
Howard Esse | Special to the Advocate
“I told them from the start, no matter what we’re gonna play our tails off and let God take care of the rest,” said Edna coach Dustin Durham. “For the seniors to get a last home win against that group, that they’ve been playing against their whole lives, is huge.”
Industrial (19-13, 7-6) came into the game looking to increase its playoff seeding after a loss at Tidehaven on Tuesday.
Yet, with two players out with injuries, including senior Lila Perry, the Lady Cobras struggled to get their offense going as Edna (13-18, 6-7) opened with a 23-9 lead and 28-16 at halftime.
“We had really good defense and stayed with it in the first half,” said Edna sophomore Lainee Ballin. “Our attitude kept us in the game, we never put our heads down. We wanted to win it for the seniors. We wanted to give them the best last game in the dome.”
Edna was able to out-rebound Industrial in the first half and convert turnovers into points. Industrial didn’t have a field goal until Ky Kusak’s layup to open the second quarter.
Freshman Shanti Guerra and senior Kyrstin Zarate led the Cowgirls in scoring with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Industrial got five quick points from senior Paige Borak before halftime and that sparked a third quarter comeback by the Lady Cobras.
Senior Taytum Poppe had five rebounds in the third quarter and led Industrial with 13 points as the Lady Cobras made it a single digit game at one point.
“They weren’t beating us bad in transition,” Poppe said. “We got more of a flow into our offense and scored more points off of that. The fourth quarter we were just tired. they broke our press pretty easily and we just weren’t getting back on transition from the press.”
In a foul-heavy game, Edna shot 62% from the free throw line, opposed to Industrial’s 50%.
Ballin helped seal the game with nine fourth quarter points.
“We’ve only got two players that have any experience from last year on the floor,” said Industrial coach Dylan Jackson. “We’re very very young. So these are good games for us and it’s a good opportunity to help us grow. We got to go take care of business on Tuesday and beat Rice and get in the playoffs, but every game we can play, it gives our freshmen more and more experience to get going.”
Peter is an Assistant Sports Editor whose feature writing has been recognize by the APSE. A Houston native, Peter wrote for the Corpus Christi Caller-Times and freelanced for the Houston Chronicle and Austin-American Statesman before coming to Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.