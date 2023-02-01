EDNA — Dreydan Ashford and Pablo Almeda were leaders for Edna during its historic 2022 season.

Ashford posted over 120 tackles as a linebacker and racked up 700 all-purpose yards. Almeda anchored the line for the Cowboys’ offense, which scored an average of 37.86 points per game en route to the Class 3A state semifinals.

Both made their college commitments official on Wednesday, National Signing Day, with Ashford going to Division III Trinity University in San Antonio and Almeda signing to Sul Ross State University in Alpine, which announced on Tuesday it will make the jump to Division II and the Lone Star Conference.

“They’ve earned it,” Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell said. “They’ve worked extremely hard for the three years I’ve known them. They’re wonderful kids. They do well in school and anything you ask of them. Like I said, they work extremely hard and the hard work pays off.”

Trinity, under the direction of Stroman grad Jerheme Urban, went 11-1 last season and won the Southern Athletic Association title.

While Ashford loved the success the Tigers have had the last two years (20-2), he said the prestige of Trinity’s academics played as much a role in his commitment. The school boasted an acceptance rate of 34% as of 2021.

He plans to major in computer science when he enrolls.

“They’re a very good football program and of course their education,” Ashford said. “I’ve heard from multiple people it’s the best in Texas. It’s up there, for sure. I’m very glad to be given the opportunity to go there and perform, further my athletics and education and just become a better man.”

Ashford, who will play a hybrid position between defensive end and linebacker, said he and Urban connected during the recruiting process, given the two are from the same region.

“Me and coach Urban are a couple of South Texas boys at heart, for sure,” Ashford said. “So he definitely had a little bit of a personal connection with me when I first got to meet him. A lot of schools don’t come down farther south to check us out. He was definitely one of the coaches in the state to come check around here.”

Almeda was told during the recruiting process about the Lobos’ intent to move to Division II. In 2022, Sul Ross went 4-6, including 4-4 in the American Southwest Conference.

“That made it way better for me than anywhere else,” Almeda said. “They made it real homey over there. So, I liked it a lot.”

During his visit to the campus in Alpine, Almeda felt at home because it was as if he had known everybody for years.

“They made it feel like you’ve known them forever,” said Almeda, who plans to major in kinesiology, the study of human movement, and get into coaching. “They made you feel comfortable. That’s what I like. I love the coaching staff and I love the people.”