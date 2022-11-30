EDNA — Jimmie Mitchell thinks Edna has yet to reach its potential.

The Cowboys (12-1) are coming off a 36-22 win over Blanco in the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinals, and will play in their first regional final since 2018 when they face Llano (13-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday at San Marcos' Rattler Stadium.

“I think our kids are focused now more than ever,” Mitchell said. “It’s just, they’re trying too hard maybe at times. That’s how we’re getting all those penalties. They just need to relax and play football like they’ve been taught.”

Edna led 23-6 at one point against Blanco last Friday, but the Cowboys were penalized 10 times for 110 yards compared to Llano, which committed two penalties in a 42-17 win over Industrial last week.

“We’ve just got to cut out the penalties. We’ve got to cut out the penalties and the turnovers,” Mitchell said. “We’ve had four touchdowns called back in the last two games in the playoffs and still won. The further you get in (the playoffs), the more those things are going to hurt you. So we’ve got to get rid of that and that’s our big focus.”

Edna’s defense has been consistent throughout its run this season, holding opponents to an average of 10.46 points per game, including 9.67 in the playoffs.

The Cowboys have forced three turnovers in the last two games, as well.

“We take pride in our defense,” said senior defensive end Kevin Robinson. “We give our offense a chance to score. It shows us that we worked hard to get here.”

Edna’s offense, despite the large number of penalties, posted 448 yards. Sophomore running back Kade Rodas erupted for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the regional semifinal.

Junior quarterback Jaiden Clay hopes the offense can be more efficient and avoid the penalties.

“For me being a quarterback, and the offense as a whole, we feel we’ve got to take some pressure off the defense,” Clay said. “They’ve played some good ball. For us to go out there with a chance to take some pressure off, I feel it’s gonna be good for them.”

The Cowboys will pull confidence from how they fared against Llano’s district foes Randolph and Blanco over the last two weeks.

All three teams play similar physical styles.

“They play hard. They’re all well-coached,” Mitchell said. “I tell the kids all the time, it’s really always about us. Are we taking care of our business? Are we taking care of the football? Are we not having penalties?”

A win would put Edna in its first semifinal since 2014 and match the Cowboys up with the Region III winner between Columbus and Franklin, who were ranked most of the year.

After getting past the area round and regional semifinal humps in the last two years, Edna’s hoping it’s not done making history.

“It’d be a blessing,” Robinson said. “It’d be a great opportunity to show the region we’re not gonna play and to take us seriously.”