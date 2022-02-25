Edna did not quite reach the goal it set at the beginning of the season.
But the Cowboys definitely made their mark.
Edna’s hopes of reaching the third round of the playoffs for the first time in 30 years disappeared in a 58-44 Class 3A area loss to San Antonio Cole on Friday night at the Victoria East gym.
But the Cowboys, who finished the season at 19-12, won a playoff game for the first time in 12 years.
“We improved,” said senior Joshua Muncrief. “We don’t have the best players that Edna has ever had and we did something that Edna hasn’t done in 12 years. That means a lot for us. It means we put in our all. We gave it everything we had in every game. We did something that better teams haven’t done in Edna and that says a lot about our character.”
The defending state champion Cougars improved to 28-8 and advanced to the regional quarterfinals against the Columbus-Blanco winner.
Cole didn’t waste any time testing Edna’s fortitude. The Cougars made a trio of 3-pointers and jumped out to a 13-0 lead with 5:11 remaining in the first quarter.
“It wasn’t the best start,” said Edna coach Taylor Torres. “They didn’t miss. It was a bad start and we fought back into it and I’m proud of my team. They fought to the very end.”
Cole made five of its 10 3-pointers in the first quarter, while Edna didn’t convert a field goal until Markel Soto made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 19-6 with 2 seconds left.
“I thought we were focused and came out with a lot of energy,” said Cole coach Noe Cantu, who formerly was an assistant at Victoria West. “To be able to start the way we did gave us some momentum, especially in that first quarter.”
Edna was able to cut the deficit to 31-21 at halftime, and pulled within 33-27 with 4:18 left in the third quarter, but got no closer.
“From the very beginning to the end, they continued to get better,” Torres said. “Every day in practice, they continued to push themselves. We had great senior leadership. We drastically improved shooting and as a team unit came together.”
Silas Livingston made six 3-pointers and led Cole with 20 points, and Dre Ray and Trey Blackmore each had 14 points.
“They are definitely a good team,” Muncrief said. “I can’t take anything away from them. They did not miss a single 3 tonight, it didn’t seem like it.”
Markel had 14 points and Layton Ressman had 10 to pace the Cowboys.
“I told them at the end of the day it has nothing to do with basketball,” Torres said. “If you go out there and fight, you can look your teammates in the eye and know well enough that you gave everything you got and laid it on the line then you’re a winner and you’re a winner forever.”
Class 3A Area
San Antonio Cole 58, Edna 44
Points: (E) Markel Soto 14, Jaiden Clay 5, Joshua Muncrief 9, Layton Ressman 10, Kevin Robinson 3, Braylen Harris 3. (SAC) Silas Livingston 20, James Livingston 9, Dre Ray 14, Trey Blackmore 14, Pierre Harris 1.
Halftime: Cole 58-44. 3-pointers: Soto 2, Ressman 2, Clay, Harris, Muncrief, S. Livingston 6, J. Livingston 3, Blackmore. Records: Edna 19-12; Cole 28-8.
