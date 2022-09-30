EDNA — Edna defeated Corpus Christi London, 49-3, to gain their first district win of the season.
Junior quarterback Jaiden Clay ended the game completing 10 of his 18 passes for 225 yards and five passing touchdowns.
At halftime, Edna led London 31-3, behind a 175-passing-yard, four-touchdown half from Clay.
Edna’s longest play of the half came on a 70-yard passing touchdown from Clay to senior wide receiver Kevin Robinson.
The Cowboys defense also had an impressive first half of play, holding London to only 15 yards rushing on 11 carries, and coming up with two turnovers.
The Cowboys entered Friday night’s game with a 3-1 record, their only loss coming against Refugio when quarterback Jaiden Clay recorded a season-low 26 yards passing.
Clay and the Cowboys rebounded in their last game, beating Sinton 48-21 with Clay recording a season-high 369 yards and three touchdowns.
Edna hoped to continue that momentum against a tough Pirates defense that has allowed an average of 16 points per game.