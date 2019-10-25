“It’s worked out all right,” Carroll said. “It’s just to change things up and keep the defense guessing. Logan (Long) is one of our better blockers and runners.”
Edna coach Robert Draper began using two quarterbacks in district play, and the Cowboys (6-2) have gotten off to a 2-1 start.
“It gives us a couple of different dimensions in the backfield,” Draper said. “We have a quarterback and another kid who is a good blocker in the halfback position. We still roll a bunch of kids in and out of the backfield. We’re just a team. It’s a total team effort, and that’s a good thing.”
Carroll carried six times for 26 yards and completed one of his two passes for 36 yards.
Long responded to the move by carrying 13 times for 65 yards and scoring on runs of 2 and 6 yards in a first half dominated by Edna.
“It’s more of a team role,” Long said. “At quarterback, I’ve got to be the leader. At halfback, you’re making more blocks. I’m still trying to be a leader and do my job.”
Edna limited the Bulldogs (2-6, 0-3) to 24 yards of offense on 12 plays in the first half.
“Coach (Jimmy) Duncan does a great job coaching those guys. All the credit goes to him and the defensive staff,” Draper said. “Part of it is the offense. We’re munching the clock, eating the clock so they only run 12 plays of offense in a half.”
Yoakum had one play for more than 5 yards in the first half, and Long intercepted a pass.
“We were focused coming in,” said Edna defensive back D’Marcus Gardner. “The communication was really good out there on the field. The key is we worked together as a team.”
Yoakum pulled within a score early in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Blake Gordon to Travis Stansberry.
But Edna drove 65 yards in 11 plays to extend its lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Dawson Kallus with 4:43 remaining.
“That’s the whole point of the slot-T, and that’s what we do and what we preach,” Draper said. “Let’s eat up clock and control the game and get after them and be physical.”
Yoakum scored again on a 60-yard pass from Gordon to Ty Love, and Jayden Jones converted the two-point conversion with 3:01 left.
But Edna was able to make a first down and run out the clock.
“That’s what we’ve done all season,” said Yoakum coach Bo Robinson. “They’ve played hard every week, and they hurt. There aren’t many guys who are playing who have played in big games. They’ve watched big games but haven’t played a lot.”
Edna ran 51 plays to 34 for Yoakum and had a time-of-possession edge of 30:15 to 7:45.
“Our offense did well,” Long said. “We had the ball a lot and drove them off the ball. The O-line played hard and made holes, and that’s that.”
Yoakum needs wins over Luling and Goliad to clinch a playoff spot.
“We’re going to keep fighting and try to win those last two and get in the playoffs,” Robinson said. ‘We feel like if we would click, we could be pretty good and win some playoff games.”
Edna plays Goliad next week before closing out district play against Industrial.
“You’ve got to be satisfied anytime you win,” Carroll said. “I feel really good about the way we played. We were more physical and able to pound the ball.”
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
