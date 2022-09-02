BAY CITY —Edna intercepted three passes and recovered a muffed punt and claimed a 27-21 win over Bay City on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
Jaiden Clay and Floyd Ragston connected on a 97-yard touchdown pass with 36 seconds left in the second quarter and Edna took a 15-14 halftime lead over Bay City.
Edna also scored on a 10-yard pass from Clay to Ragston and a safety when Bay City snapped the ball out of the end zone on a pass attempt.
The Blackcats scored on runs of 9 and 8 yards by Ayden Smith.
The Cowboys, who are undefeated after two weeks, moved from No. 9 to No. 8 in the Class 3A, Division I state rankings after opening the season with a 47-7 win over East Bernard, which was ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, Division II.
"I was pleased," Edna defensive back Peyton Vera said of the first week's game. "We started off well. The fourth quarter, we could have done better."
Edna quarterback Jaiden Clay passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns.
The Cowboys limited the Brahmas to 132 yards and four first downs.
Bay City, in its season opener, rolled to a 68-0 win over Sweeny.
"The defense put us in great field position," Bay City coach Robert Jones said. "We had great field position throughout the game. The special teams played great. Josh Williams blocked three points. A lot of different guys got into the end zone. We have a lot of playmakers."
Williams and Mack Curtis had interceptions for the Blackcats last week.
Mack Curtis also had an interception for Bay City, which recovered four Sweeny fumbles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.